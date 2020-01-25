Home
PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's obsession with the black colour outfits knows no bounds; Check it out

Jennifer Aniston is one of the stylish celebrities. Today, we have compiled a list of photos in which she is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in black outfits.
  • 1 / 8
    Jennifer Aniston's stylish looks

    Jennifer Aniston's stylish looks

    Jennifer Aniston is one of the brilliant actresses of Hollywood and there's no denying it! Apart from being a commendable actress, she's also one of the stylish celebrities. Friends star Jennifer has an impeccable sense of style. Time and again, Jennifer has proven that she's obsessed with the colour black. Be it award shows or movie premieres, the actress' go-to-colour, most of the time has been black. From slaying it in a black gown to rocking a black suit, Jennifer has nailed each and every look with ease and perfection. One can easily draw inspiration from Jen's stylish looks. Recently, she turned guest host for her close friend Ellen DeGeneres' show and interviewed Selena Gomez and Will Ferrell. For her guest appearance as a host, Jennifer opted for a black dress and looked stunning as ever. Over the years, she has served many stylish looks in black. And today, we have compiled a list of photos in which she is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in black outfits.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    Ravishing as always

    Ravishing as always

    A few weeks ago, Jennifer made a stunning appearance at Golden Globes 2020. For the event, Jennifer kept her look simple yet elegant. She donned a strapless black gown and completed her look with a neckpiece.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    Nailed it!

    Nailed it!

    During one of her outings, Jennifer opted for a black strapless dress. The dress further cinched around the waist with silver metal details along with it. She completed her look with black strappy heels.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 8
    Beyond beautiful

    Beyond beautiful

    In this pic, Jennifer can be seen rocking a black dress which she teamed with a black blazer jacket and sock boots.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    Stunning in a black leather dress

    Stunning in a black leather dress

    For one of her events, Jennifer opted for a high neck black leather dress and looked gorgeous in it. The outfit had pockets and a belt. She completed her look with matching stilettos.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 8
    Style goals

    Style goals

    Ditching a black dress, Jennifer once donned a black shirt and paired it up with a matching skirt and strappy heels.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    Rocking the black striped dress

    Rocking the black striped dress

    Jennifer rocked the black striped dress which had a belt and looked ravishing in it.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    For the global premiere of The Morning Show, Jennifer looked gorgeous beyond belief in a sleeveless black dress with a turtleneck collar and paired it with earrings.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

