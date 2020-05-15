/
/
/
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
Back then, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most popular couples of Hollywood. Recently, we came across a few pictures when Jennifer and Brad were married and attended the premiere of Troy. Check out the photos!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
7819 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 15, 2020 05:51 pm
1 / 9
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's THROWBACK moments
Back then, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most popular couples of Hollywood. Their love story is one of a kind. For the uninitiated, Pitt and Aniston were first introduced by their managers in 1994. It was after four years, they went on their first date and one year later, they got engaged. In the year 2000, Jennifer and Brad got married. The couple's marriage lasted for only five years. Brad and Aniston's breakup broke millions of hearts. Following the couple's split, Brad moved on with actress Angelina Jolie, whereas Aniston found love in actor Justin Theroux. The duo parted ways from their respective partners. Speaking of their current scenario, Jennifer and Brad are good friends. The former couple reunited at SAG Awards 2020 and it created a huge buzz all over the internet. As per several reports, Brad graced Jennifer's 50th Birthday bash as well. Currently, Jennifer and Brad's romance rumours are creating a huge buzz on social media. Neither Aniston or Brad Pitt has reacted to it. Recently, we came across a few pictures when Jennifer and Brad were married and attended the premiere of Troy. Check out the photos!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 9
Twinning and winning
The couple decided to twin black and looked absolutely stunning. While Pitt looked dapper in a black suit paired with a black shirt and matching pants, Jennifer looked stunning in a black dress.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 9
Can't keep their hands off each other
The former couple looked extremely happy and couldn't keep their hands off each other.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 9
Couple goals
Ever since confirming their relationship back then, Brad and Jennifer gave major couple goals.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 9
Can't take her eyes off him
The couple was madly and deeply in love with each other.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 9
Happy times
This pic will make you wish they get back together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 9
All things love
This snap screams love.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
8 / 9
Love was in the air
The couple broke millions of hearts when they announced their separation after years of being together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
9 / 9
Friends post breakup
The ex-couple reunited at an award show. Pitt earlier stated that they are good friends now. However, as per various reports, Jen and Brad are secretly planning to get married again.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Add new comment