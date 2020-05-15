When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS

1 / 9

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's THROWBACK moments

Back then, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most popular couples of Hollywood. Their love story is one of a kind. For the uninitiated, Pitt and Aniston were first introduced by their managers in 1994. It was after four years, they went on their first date and one year later, they got engaged. In the year 2000, Jennifer and Brad got married. The couple's marriage lasted for only five years. Brad and Aniston's breakup broke millions of hearts. Following the couple's split, Brad moved on with actress Angelina Jolie, whereas Aniston found love in actor Justin Theroux. The duo parted ways from their respective partners. Speaking of their current scenario, Jennifer and Brad are good friends. The former couple reunited at SAG Awards 2020 and it created a huge buzz all over the internet. As per several reports, Brad graced Jennifer's 50th Birthday bash as well. Currently, Jennifer and Brad's romance rumours are creating a huge buzz on social media. Neither Aniston or Brad Pitt has reacted to it. Recently, we came across a few pictures when Jennifer and Brad were married and attended the premiere of Troy. Check out the photos!

Photo Credit : Getty Images