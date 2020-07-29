Advertisement
When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited at SAG Awards 2020 and the internet had a meltdown; See PHOTOS

The year 2020 began on a good note as we saw the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at SAG Awards 2020. Take a look at the ex couple's reunion pictures that broke the internet.
31514 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met backstage at SAG Awards 2020

    The year 2020 began on a good note as we saw the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at SAG Awards 2020. While Aniston was honoured with the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama series award for The Morning Show, Pitt was honoured with the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The former couple's pictures took the internet by storm within seconds. In an interview with Extra, addressing the reunion that created a huge buzz on social media, Jennifer said that she thought it was sweet that Brad watched backstage as she accepted her award. 'We've all grown up together. W really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working.' To brush up your memory a bit, Brad and Jennifer were first introduced by their agents in 1994. In 1998, they went on their first date. They got engaged in 1999. The couple tied the knot on 29th July, 2000. They parted ways after five years of marriage. If the couple was still happily married, they would be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today. However, they have moved on and are now good friends. Speaking of that, take a look at the ex couple's reunion pictures that broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    SAG Reunion

    They met backstage at the SAG Awards and were all smiles as they greeted one another.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    Friendship

    Before reuniting at 2020 SAG Awards, Brad and Jennifer had apparently reunited at Jennifer's 50th birthday bash and during her pre-Christmas celebrations. However, there are no pictures of the same.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 8
    Rumours

    Post the reunion, Brad and Jennifer reignited rumours. However, neither Brad nor Jennifer commented on it.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    Broke the internet

    The duo's backstage reunion pics took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 8
    Picture perfect

    This photo is bound to leave you in awe.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    Candid moment

    This candid snap is just too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    Holding her hand

    This pic will make you wish they were still together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

