When Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt walked the red carpet for the FIRST time after marriage at the Emmy Awards

Reminiscing Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's FIRST appearance as newlyweds

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were amongst the most loved couples when they were married. Their love story was always one of the most beautiful love stories and truly one of a kind. The couple met in 1994 through their managers. After knowing each other for over four years, they started dating each other and went on to get engaged after a while. Jennifer and Brad got married in the year 2000 and were extremely loved by their fans and followers. Their most adorable and stylish appearances at red carpets, events, parties and other occasions became the talk of the town as the couple's chemistry spoke volumes of their love. Unfortunately after a relationship of five years, the couple split. The news of their split broke the internet as Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer moved on with Justin Theroux! The former couple is now really good friends and reunited on many occasions like SAG Awards 2020. Aniston and Pitt were constantly sought after by paparazzi from courtship to divorce. During their engagement and marriage, the two A-listers were portrayed as the ideal couple and the envy of many, making their split a shock for fans. Before the couple’s relationship went public, Aniston revealed that her romance with Pitt was smooth sailing. “We had so much fun falling in love,” she told Variety in 2005. “It was so private; we kept it to ourselves for so long. It was something we were proud of.” Taking you down the memory lane, the couple walked their first-ever red carpet as newlyweds back in 2000 September at the Emmy Awards! Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Getty Images