From Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck to Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet; 6 Hollywood exes who are still friendly

It's unusual for famous spouses to have a friendly relationship after publicly splitting up. Fortunately, some famous couples stay almost as close as they were when together, even after finding new companions and marriages. From Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, a few famous couples have remained close long after they have passed their prime. Scroll down to see which A-list celebrity couples are still close even after their breakups/divorces
Though Paltrow married TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, her ex-husband (and father of her children, Apple and Moses) Martin remains near to her heart. She's previously posted photos of Martin hanging out with her and Falchuk. Paltrow is also friendly with Martin's rumoured girlfriend Dakota Johnson.
Affleck and Garner ended their relationship after 10 years of marriage, but are still close co-parents for their children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Don't think there's any chance they'll get back together, though—Garner is reportedly in a relationship with businessman and tech CEO John Miller, while Affleck got engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2022.
Though Aniston and Pitt keep the details of their current relationship intensely private, Pitt reportedly attended Aniston's 50th birthday party in February 2019, 14 years after their much-publicised divorce. While they're both single, a source told People that there's no chance of a reconciliation between the two
After calling their marriage quits in January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain on good terms.
Following their split, Tatum and Dewan, who share daughter Everly, told fans in a joint statement in April 2018 that they are “still a family.”
The former couple caught up with each other at Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party held Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The Twilight costars dated for four years before Stewart was spotted kissing her married Snow White director Rupert Sanders in exclusive photos published by Us in July 2012.
