Jennifer Garner Birthday: 6 interesting facts about The Adam Project star you must know

Jennifer Garner is a popular face today and has starred in several major projects. The actress made her screen debut back in 1995 when she starred in the television adaptation of Danielle Steel's romance novel Zoya. She was later also seen in a supporting role in Ben Affleck's 2001 film, Pearl Harbour. Among some of her most famous projects though include her famed ABC series Alias, for which Garner also won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. As for her film career, Jennifer was most loved for her role in the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 alongside Matt Ruffalo. Her other light-hearted films also include Valentine's Day, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past among others. In her career, Garner has done it all from playing a superhero in Elektra to some memorable performances such as that in Dallas Buyers Club. As the actress turns 50, we take a look at some interesting facts about her personal and professional life that many fans may not be aware of. Garner has been fiercely protective of her children and in 2013, she and Halle Berry testified before California lawmakers in support of a bill that would make it a crime for paparazzi to photograph children without their legal guardian's permission.
Jennifer Garner is known to be an activist for causes that help secure the future of children. She is a board member of Save the Children USA and also a co-founder and chief brand officer of an organic baby food company.
There's no doubt that Garner's act on Alias was beyond amazing and hence S Central Intelligence Agency approached her to feature in a recruitment video for them to encourage the youth to enlist.
At 2018 Oscars, a reaction given by Jennifer Garner became a viral meme after she was seen pausing mid-clap and appearing deep in thought. The actress recated to the moment calling it "embarrassing."
Jennifer Garner has been married twice. The actress' first marriage with Scott Foley was short-lived as the couple parted ways after four years. Her second marriage to Ben Affleck lasted over a decade and the duo also share three kids from the same, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.
Jennifer Garner's Instagram account is considered to be a blast of positivity by fans who appreciate her relatable and real content. The actress boasts of a following of over 12 million. The actress also has a Pretend Cooking Show on the platform.
