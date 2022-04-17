Jennifer Garner Birthday: 6 interesting facts about The Adam Project star you must know

1 / 6

Jennifer Garner's paparazzi bill

Jennifer Garner is a popular face today and has starred in several major projects. The actress made her screen debut back in 1995 when she starred in the television adaptation of Danielle Steel's romance novel Zoya. She was later also seen in a supporting role in Ben Affleck's 2001 film, Pearl Harbour. Among some of her most famous projects though include her famed ABC series Alias, for which Garner also won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. As for her film career, Jennifer was most loved for her role in the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 alongside Matt Ruffalo. Her other light-hearted films also include Valentine's Day, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past among others. In her career, Garner has done it all from playing a superhero in Elektra to some memorable performances such as that in Dallas Buyers Club. As the actress turns 50, we take a look at some interesting facts about her personal and professional life that many fans may not be aware of. Garner has been fiercely protective of her children and in 2013, she and Halle Berry testified before California lawmakers in support of a bill that would make it a crime for paparazzi to photograph children without their legal guardian's permission.

Photo Credit : Getty Images