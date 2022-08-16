Jennifer Lawrence Birthday: 6 times the Don't Look Up star proved she's a fashion ICON

Jennifer Lawrence turns 32! The actress has been known for her Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook and many other accolades for her exceptional acting jobs over the years. In 2015 and 2016, Lawrence became the highest-paid actress in the industry and went on to climb higher with her hits after hits. Though recently, the actress has taken a career backseat after giving birth to her and her husband Cooke Maroney's first child in February of last year. Besides, being an A-list actress and amazing mom, Lawrence is also known for her immaculate red carpet fashion. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best looks seen on the carpet so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
At the 2016 global screening of her film X-Men Apocalypse, Lawrence wore this simple ye sophisticated silver gown and topped off the look with a bold red lip.
At the UK premiere of her film mother! in 2017, the actress donned this stunning laced see-through gown.
At the 2018 BAFTA awards, Lawrence stunned all with her chic look as she wore a structured gown with an intriguing neckline.
Lawrence sported her short hair in this elegant striking red gown embellished with a heavy diamond neckpiece at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016
At an A-list event in New Jersey back in 2019, Lawrence went for the softer tones as she wore neutral colours and kept her makeup to a minimum.
Perhaps one of her most iconic looks, Lawrence showed up to the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011 in a simple yet absolutely stunning red gown with a plunging neckline elevated with her blonde hair.