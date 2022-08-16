Jennifer Lawrence Birthday: 6 times the Don't Look Up star proved she's a fashion ICON

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence turns 32! The actress has been known for her Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook and many other accolades for her exceptional acting jobs over the years. In 2015 and 2016, Lawrence became the highest-paid actress in the industry and went on to climb higher with her hits after hits. Though recently, the actress has taken a career backseat after giving birth to her and her husband Cooke Maroney's first child in February of last year. Besides, being an A-list actress and amazing mom, Lawrence is also known for her immaculate red carpet fashion. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best looks seen on the carpet so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images