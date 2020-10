1 / 7

Jennifer Lawrence's THROWBACK snaps

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most popular stars of Hollywood. The beautiful actress has been a part of many films. From Garden Party, The Hunger Games film series, Silver Linings Playbook, Passengers, Mother! and more, Jennifer has given spectacular performance in every film. Up next, she will be seen in 'Don't Look Up'. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel and Timothee Chalamet opposite Lawrence. The same has left fans beyond excited and many are eagerly looking forward to it. Apart from Jennifer's brilliant acting, she is also known for her killer sense of humour. The actress' jokes have left many in splits multiple times. Today, we take you back to her ravishing appearance at Oscars 2018. The actress undeniably looked breathtakingly beautiful in a gold metallic Dior dress which had a fitted corset bustier and flared towards the length of the dress. She opted for heavy beach wavy hair, smokey eyes and rust orange lips. The awards show is memorable for many reasons. However, the main highlight of the show was Jennifer climbing over chairs with a glass of wine. The pictures went viral and left fans ROFL. Having said that, take a look at the throwback pictures here.

Photo Credit : Getty Images