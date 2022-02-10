Jennifer Lopez: 5 Times the Marry Me star’s phenomenal red carpet style made our jaws drop

As an ode to singer, artist, performer, actress and style icon–Jennifer Lopez, we’re looking back at some of her hottest red carpet looks that are worth revisiting. Whether it's making statements in Versace’s plunge neck jungle-print dress (which she single-handedly made iconic) or one of her more recent white mermaid style look by Georges Hobeika, which she wore at The Last Duel premiere at the Venice Film Festival–JLo is always setting the fashion bar way too high. Scroll down to see some of her hottest looks yet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Back in 2000, Jennifer Lopez took the biggest risk and successfully pulled off this green Versace number. In 2002, 2 decades later, the star walked the runway for the Italian fashion house and rocked a revamped version of the same rique dress.
In February 2015, Jennifer Lopez attended the 87th Annual Academy Awards in this princess-like dress and looked just the part!
Photo Credit : getty Images
For the 2014 VMAs, Jennifer Lopez spared no effort and shimmered in a Charbel Zoe gown.
One of her more recent looks, Jennifer Lopez looked breathtaking in a sheer blue dress from Elie Saab's fall/winter 2021 Couture collection at the LA premiere of The Tender Bar.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
For her first public appearance after reuniting with Ben Affleck, Lopez picked a mermaid shaped white gown by Georges Hobeika as they made their way to his film--The Tender Bar's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.