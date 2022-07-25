Jennifer Lopez Birthday: 6 PICS of loved-up Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez through the years

Jennifer Lopez's 53rd birthday is no less than a rebirth. A few weeks back she tied the knot with her prince charming and made a vow to uphold their forever. After two decades of waiting, Jennifer Lopez finally got married to Ben Affleck her 2000s darling. At the beginning of the 21st century, the couple was all the buzz, they were loved by the tabloid and the public had claimed them as their own, rooting for their happy life together. But this unwanted attention ended up damaging their relationship as Bennifer soon broke off their engagement in 2004. Now in 2022, the couple is married and Lopez has officially taken Affleck's last name as her own. Scroll down further to go through Bennifer's evolution through the years.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In February 2003 months after the couple first got engaged, Bennifer attended the premiere of Daredevil, Affleck's film, together.
The following month, they made another public appearance side by side as Bennifer attended the 75th Academy Awards holding hands.
Months later, the couple packed on some PDA as they sat courtside at a Lakers game.
The couple stunned all as they made their return as an item once again on the red carpet in 2021 at the Venice International Film Festival.
Watching the two together the same way once again warmed the hearts of their fans as Bennifer were back to where they belonged, with each other.
In 2022, Ben joined Jennifer on the red carpet of her big release Marry Me months after which the couple actually got married to each other.