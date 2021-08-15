Advertisement
  4. Ben Affleck Birthday: 6 PDA packed PHOTOS of the actor & Jennifer Lopez that scream couple goals

With Ben Affleck turning a year older, we look back at some of his pictures with Jennifer Lopez which totally prove that they were head over heels in love.
  • 1 / 6
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look affectionately at each other

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make a great couple together

    Ben Affleck has turned 49 years old today! Normally, we would’ve waited for Matt Damon to wish him many happy returns, but this year, Affleck’s romantic reunion with former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez has fans wanting the two of them to spend the day together, and also post some mushy pictures along the way. Previously, during Lopez’s 52nd birthday on July 24, the two were spotted going on a week-long yacht trip and the Jenny from the Block singer even Insta-confirmed that she is dating Affleck by posting a very romantic picture of the two of them together. So, it is definitely natural for netizens to eagerly wait for what is to come on Affleck’s birthday! Recently, the duo was also spotted having dinner with Jennifer's daughter Emme. Seems like the two are making an effort to know each other's families, and that has left fans wondering whether Bennifer 2.0 is the endgame! Even if it isn't, we can simply enjoy the many pictures and adorable moments that we are getting to witness of the two of them together now. For Bennifer enthusiasts who couldn't catch up on the couple back in the 2000s when they were almost about to get married, here's a walk down the memory lane with the pair's best paparazzi pictures. Thank us later!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 2 / 6
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez casually engaging in a conversation

    The two seem to be super cozy with each other in this throwback picture from the time when they were dating in the 2000s.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 3 / 6
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez being lovey dovey

    When Jen couldn't take her eyes off Ben

    Jennifer Lopez can be spotted smiling cheek to cheek while staring at the love of her life, Ben Affleck. While we can’t really see whether Ben was looking at her too, we can hope he was!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 4 / 6
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez having a conversation

    When Bennifer engaged in an adorable banter with each other

    It isn’t clear as to what exactly is going on in this picture, but Ben and Jen are definitely engaging in a joke and having some fun time together.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 5 / 6
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at an event

    Ben, Jen and their random forehead kisses

    Even during the 2000s, random forehead kisses were a part of the pair. Ben Affleck can be seen having a mush moment with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at an award show.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 6 / 6
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez totally in love

    It was JLo’s turn to show affection!

    In this very popular throwback picture, we can witness Jennifer Lopez being head over heels in love with Ben Affleck. The singer even took to some PDA while they were enjoying a sports event.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES