Ben Affleck Birthday: 6 PDA packed PHOTOS of the actor & Jennifer Lopez that scream couple goals

1 / 6

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make a great couple together

Ben Affleck has turned 49 years old today! Normally, we would’ve waited for Matt Damon to wish him many happy returns, but this year, Affleck’s romantic reunion with former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez has fans wanting the two of them to spend the day together, and also post some mushy pictures along the way. Previously, during Lopez’s 52nd birthday on July 24, the two were spotted going on a week-long yacht trip and the Jenny from the Block singer even Insta-confirmed that she is dating Affleck by posting a very romantic picture of the two of them together. So, it is definitely natural for netizens to eagerly wait for what is to come on Affleck’s birthday! Recently, the duo was also spotted having dinner with Jennifer's daughter Emme. Seems like the two are making an effort to know each other's families, and that has left fans wondering whether Bennifer 2.0 is the endgame! Even if it isn't, we can simply enjoy the many pictures and adorable moments that we are getting to witness of the two of them together now. For Bennifer enthusiasts who couldn't catch up on the couple back in the 2000s when they were almost about to get married, here's a walk down the memory lane with the pair's best paparazzi pictures. Thank us later!

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES