Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 6 GORGEOUS SELFIES which prove the Shotgun Wedding star is aging like fine wine

Jennifer Lopez's curls is a stuff of LEGENDS

It's incredibly difficult to fathom the fact that Jennifer Lopez is well into her 50s because she definitely doesn't look the part! The gorgeous singer-actress turned 52 today, i.e. July 24, and with each passing year continues to prove how age is just a number and that her beauty remains forever evergreen. It's also the Cambia el Paso singer's friendly, vibrant personality that we're personal fans of as it comes beaming through her active Instagram account, filled with many breathtaking selfies of the Shotgun Wedding star. Whether it be her glamorous avatar for red carpet events and concert tours or even her no-makeup looks while at home with her two terrific twins - Emme and Max, 13 - who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, you can't help but stop and stare at JLo's beautiful selfies which she constantly treats her 166 million (and counting!) Instagram followers with. As for her recent IG posts, the effervescent, happy glow in the snaps seems to have increased threefold and we think a certain Mr. Ben Affleck is to be credited. Happy Birthday, JLo!

Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez Instagram