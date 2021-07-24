Advertisement
  4. Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 6 GORGEOUS SELFIES which prove the Shotgun Wedding star is aging like fine wine

Jennifer Lopez turned 52 years of age today but these six breathtaking selfies are proof of her evergreen looks. Check them out below.
July 24, 2021
    Jennifer Lopez's curls is a stuff of LEGENDS

    It's incredibly difficult to fathom the fact that Jennifer Lopez is well into her 50s because she definitely doesn't look the part! The gorgeous singer-actress turned 52 today, i.e. July 24, and with each passing year continues to prove how age is just a number and that her beauty remains forever evergreen. It's also the Cambia el Paso singer's friendly, vibrant personality that we're personal fans of as it comes beaming through her active Instagram account, filled with many breathtaking selfies of the Shotgun Wedding star. Whether it be her glamorous avatar for red carpet events and concert tours or even her no-makeup looks while at home with her two terrific twins - Emme and Max, 13 - who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, you can't help but stop and stare at JLo's beautiful selfies which she constantly treats her 166 million (and counting!) Instagram followers with. As for her recent IG posts, the effervescent, happy glow in the snaps seems to have increased threefold and we think a certain Mr. Ben Affleck is to be credited. Happy Birthday, JLo!

    Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez ADORES her multicoloured fashion

    Jennifer Lopez's sassy fashion sense is something her fans would love to steal with this 'multicoloured' selfie as evidence.

    Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez makes 'Voting' look FASHIONABLE

    Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to motivate her millions and millions of Instagram followers to vote, but in the most stylish way possible and while looking like a million bucks even after an intense workout at the gym.

    Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez's POUT GAME is on point

    Even pouting is like art and Jennifer Lopez is the perfect muse to kill it with kindness and look like a goddess in the process.

    Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez even ACES the mirror selfies

    Not everyone can ace the mirror selfies but when you're Jennifer Lopez, it's a piece of cake.

    Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez TWINS with daughter Emme Muñiz

    Besides admiring Jennifer Lopez's natural no-makeup look, one also can't help but see such a 'twin' resemblance between JLo and her darling daughter Emme with this selfie as proof.

    Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez Instagram

