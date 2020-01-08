Home
/
Photos
/
Jennifer Lopez
/
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's cutest moments will make you adore them even more

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's cutest moments will make you adore them even more

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the 'IT' couples of Hollywood. As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, check out their most adorable moments.
290 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romantic moments

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romantic moments

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the 'IT' couples of Hollywood. Last year, J-Lo got engaged to her beau Alex Rodriguez after he proposed his ladylove. Since their engagement, the couple's marriage rumours keep doing rounds on the internet. Alex and Jennifer are part of each other's social media posts. The duo keeps sharing romantic selfies of themselves making us fall in love with them all over again. The couple who have been dating for more than 3 years now seem madly in love with each other. The duo recently made a dapper appearance at the Golden Globes. Lopez stunned in a beautiful golden, deep green and white outfit by Valentino. Alex was at his stylish best as well. Lopez was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Hustlers at the Golden Globes. Unfortunately, she lost out to Laura Dern who won for her performance in Marriage Story. Rodriguez took to his Instagram and wrote a sweet note for his ladylove. An excerpt from his note read, "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion." As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, check out their most adorable moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Alex is a selfie lover. His Instagram is filled with many selfies of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Can't take her eyes off her man

    Can't take her eyes off her man

    Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Jennifer looks at her beau.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Throwback to the time they twinned in white and looked amazing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Date night

    Date night

    This photo is full of love and you know it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Nailing it

    Nailing it

    Jennifer's swag is on point in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Cuteness personified!

    Cuteness personified!

    We wonder what made Lopez laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Beach babies

    Beach babies

    Both Alex and Jennifer are adventure junkies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash\'s Birthday Special: 5 times the actor proved he is a doting father
KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's Birthday Special: 5 times the actor proved he is a doting father
Panga star Jassie Gill\'s THESE facts will leave you surprised; Check them out
Panga star Jassie Gill's THESE facts will leave you surprised; Check them out
Alia Bhatt shares a strong bond with Karan Johar and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Alia Bhatt shares a strong bond with Karan Johar and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan\'s vacation is always full of fun and here\'s proof; Check it out
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's vacation is always full of fun and here's proof; Check it out
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Want glowing skin like the actress? Check out her beauty secrets
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Want glowing skin like the actress? Check out her beauty secrets
PHOTOS: Nayanthara will leave you mesmerised with her beauty; Check it out
PHOTOS: Nayanthara will leave you mesmerised with her beauty; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement