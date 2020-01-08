PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's cutest moments will make you adore them even more

1 / 8

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romantic moments

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the 'IT' couples of Hollywood. Last year, J-Lo got engaged to her beau Alex Rodriguez after he proposed his ladylove. Since their engagement, the couple's marriage rumours keep doing rounds on the internet. Alex and Jennifer are part of each other's social media posts. The duo keeps sharing romantic selfies of themselves making us fall in love with them all over again. The couple who have been dating for more than 3 years now seem madly in love with each other. The duo recently made a dapper appearance at the Golden Globes. Lopez stunned in a beautiful golden, deep green and white outfit by Valentino. Alex was at his stylish best as well. Lopez was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Hustlers at the Golden Globes. Unfortunately, she lost out to Laura Dern who won for her performance in Marriage Story. Rodriguez took to his Instagram and wrote a sweet note for his ladylove. An excerpt from his note read, "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion." As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, check out their most adorable moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram