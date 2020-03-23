PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez flaunting her abs is the Monday motivation you need to hit the gym

1 / 6

Jennifer Lopez flaunting her washboard abs

Jennifer Lopez is one of the fittest celebrities. Even at the age of 50, Jennifer is incredibly fit. The diva often keeps sharing her workout photos and videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her routine. She is one such celebrity who never skips her workout. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Jennifer revealed that workout out is a part of what makes her happy in life. She further added that dance has always been a part of her life. She even mentioned that working out is one of her topmost priorities. In an interview with Insider, Jennifer's trainer David Kirsch revealed that Lopez's workout consists of kickboxing, circuit training, lunges, burpees, and abs workouts. Isn't that impressive? Well, Lopez certainly has a body to die for! However, it isn't easy as she works out diligently to stay in shape. In case you are looking for some Monday motivation to hit the gym, here are 6 photos of the diva flaunting her washboard abs.

Photo Credit : Instagram