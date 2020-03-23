/
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez flaunting her abs is the Monday motivation you need to hit the gym
Jennifer Lopez is one of the fittest celebrities. Even at the age of 50, Jennifer is incredibly fit. In case you are looking for some Monday motivation to hit the gym, here are 6 photos of the diva flaunting her washboard abs.
Jennifer Lopez flaunting her washboard abs
Jennifer Lopez is one of the fittest celebrities. Even at the age of 50, Jennifer is incredibly fit. The diva often keeps sharing her workout photos and videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her routine. She is one such celebrity who never skips her workout. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Jennifer revealed that workout out is a part of what makes her happy in life. She further added that dance has always been a part of her life. She even mentioned that working out is one of her topmost priorities. In an interview with Insider, Jennifer's trainer David Kirsch revealed that Lopez's workout consists of kickboxing, circuit training, lunges, burpees, and abs workouts. Isn't that impressive? Well, Lopez certainly has a body to die for! However, it isn't easy as she works out diligently to stay in shape. In case you are looking for some Monday motivation to hit the gym, here are 6 photos of the diva flaunting her washboard abs.
Fitness freak
The actress is a fitness freak and the smile on her face says it all!
Abs workouts
In an interview with The Oprah Magazine, Jennifer's trainer revealed that JLo's typical core workout starts with a set of 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit-ups with a 45 pound plate.
Fitness is a way of life
Apart from the gym, Lopez also works out at home.
Working out is a priority
As mentioned earlier, working out is one of the biggest priorities for the diva. In an interview with Hello, JLo said, "I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."
Fitness goals
This pic will surely motivate you to hit the gym.
