PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez flaunting her abs is the Monday motivation you need to hit the gym

Jennifer Lopez is one of the fittest celebrities. Even at the age of 50, Jennifer is incredibly fit. In case you are looking for some Monday motivation to hit the gym, here are 6 photos of the diva flaunting her washboard abs.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Jennifer Lopez flaunting her washboard abs

    Jennifer Lopez flaunting her washboard abs

    Jennifer Lopez is one of the fittest celebrities. Even at the age of 50, Jennifer is incredibly fit. The diva often keeps sharing her workout photos and videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her routine. She is one such celebrity who never skips her workout. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Jennifer revealed that workout out is a part of what makes her happy in life. She further added that dance has always been a part of her life. She even mentioned that working out is one of her topmost priorities. In an interview with Insider, Jennifer's trainer David Kirsch revealed that Lopez's workout consists of kickboxing, circuit training, lunges, burpees, and abs workouts. Isn't that impressive? Well, Lopez certainly has a body to die for! However, it isn't easy as she works out diligently to stay in shape. In case you are looking for some Monday motivation to hit the gym, here are 6 photos of the diva flaunting her washboard abs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    The actress is a fitness freak and the smile on her face says it all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Abs workouts

    Abs workouts

    In an interview with The Oprah Magazine, Jennifer's trainer revealed that JLo's typical core workout starts with a set of 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit-ups with a 45 pound plate.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Fitness is a way of life

    Fitness is a way of life

    Apart from the gym, Lopez also works out at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Working out is a priority

    Working out is a priority

    As mentioned earlier, working out is one of the biggest priorities for the diva. In an interview with Hello, JLo said, "I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Fitness goals

    Fitness goals

    This pic will surely motivate you to hit the gym.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

