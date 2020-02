1 / 5

Jennifer Winget's link ups

Jennifer Winget is indeed one of the most charming and gorgeous actresses in the industry. She has acted as a child artist in films like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and Kuch Na Kaho. Ever since, she has acted in many TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bepannaah among others. Her major rise to fame was her role as Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye (2009). She also became popular due to her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah. The actress is currently a part of Beyhadh 2 which has been doing very well and is one of the most popular TV shows. On the sets of Dill Mill Gayye, Jennifer Winget met Karan Singh Grover and romance bloomed between them. The two got married in 2012. However, due to reasons unknown, the two got divorced in 2014. Since then, the actress has been linked up with many of her co-stars. Read on for more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani