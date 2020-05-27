Advertisement
Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget & Shivin Narang share a fabulous off screen bond and their photos prove it

Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's on-screen chemistry was the talk of the town. Their cute photos together also made rounds on social media. Speaking of which, we have for you the duo's best photos together that are too adorable to miss.
2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's photos together deserve all your attention

    Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's photos together deserve all your attention

    Jennifer Winget is amongst the finest and versatile actress in the TV industry. She has also worked in several films and shows as a child artist before rising to fame for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She also featured in a web film titled Phir Se a couple of years back. Her role as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh grabbed her major fame and limelight and she enjoys a major fan following. Her latest TV show Beyhadh 2 co-starring Shivin Narang went off-air amid lockdown. Speaking of which, Jennifer and Shivin share an amazing bond and their chemistry reflects on-screen. Their rapport is quirky, cute and all things fun. While talking about her, the actor gave further insight into their bond in an interview. He says how they share a great rapport and that she is an amazing human being, someone who is very positive. He added how she has been a part of the industry for over 15 years and is someone who works with dedication and how shooting with her for every scene is full of life. He also went on to say how he misses shooting for the show and revealed that though he doesn't know how they have managed to get their chemistry on screen, They often share selfies on social media which the fans cannot stop gushing over. On that note, here are the duo's best photos together that will leave you in awe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Too cute for words

    Too cute for words

    This quirky snap is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Good looks, good looks and good looks!

    Good looks, good looks and good looks!

    The duo nailed their performances as Maya and Rudra!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    v

    Candid click

    How cute is this candid click!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Beyond adorable

    Beyond adorable

    The actor captioned this pic with his co-star Jennifer and wrote, "Fishy n fish."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Off-screen Rudra and Maya

    Off-screen Rudra and Maya

    How much do you love this endearing duo?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    With the team of Beyhadh

    With the team of Beyhadh

    Throwback to this awesome candid team picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    For the common love of dogs

    For the common love of dogs

    Jennifer and Shivin bond over their love for dogs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    v

    Such a beautiful pic!

    Throwback to the time the duo posed at Rishikesh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The one where Jennifer and Shivin clicked a cute selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

