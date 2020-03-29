Jennifer Winget: The Beyhadh 2 actress' TRANSFORMATION will leave you speechless; Check out

1 / 9

Jennifer Winget's TRANSFORMATION is bound to leave you speechless

Jennifer Winget is amongst the most stunning and gorgeous actresses in the industry. She has also worked in several films and shows as a child artist before rising to fame for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She also featured in a web film titled Phir Se a couple of years back. Jennifer has often grabbed attention for her link ups and separation from former husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress is not only supremely talented but also extremely beautiful. She is pretty active on social media and her feed speaks volumes for her beauty. From her sun-kissed photos to beach photos and her swanky vacay pics, she stuns every time. On the work front, Jennifer is currently a part of Beyhadh 2 which is amongst the most popular shows currently. Speaking of that, check out her transformation in the past few years which will definitely leave you speechless.

Photo Credit : Youtube