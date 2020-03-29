Jennifer Winget: The Beyhadh 2 actress' TRANSFORMATION will leave you speechless; Check out

Home
Jennifer Winget is one of the most gorgeous and sought after actresses in the industry. From a child artist to a lead actress, her journey is truly the epitome of hard work and dedication. On that note, check out her transformation over the years which will amaze you.
March 29, 2020
  1 / 9
    Jennifer Winget's TRANSFORMATION is bound to leave you speechless

    Jennifer Winget's TRANSFORMATION is bound to leave you speechless

    Jennifer Winget is amongst the most stunning and gorgeous actresses in the industry. She has also worked in several films and shows as a child artist before rising to fame for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She also featured in a web film titled Phir Se a couple of years back. Jennifer has often grabbed attention for her link ups and separation from former husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress is not only supremely talented but also extremely beautiful. She is pretty active on social media and her feed speaks volumes for her beauty. From her sun-kissed photos to beach photos and her swanky vacay pics, she stuns every time. On the work front, Jennifer is currently a part of Beyhadh 2 which is amongst the most popular shows currently. Speaking of that, check out her transformation in the past few years which will definitely leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  2 / 9
    As a child artist

    As a child artist

    Can you recognise Jennifer in this picture?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  3 / 9
    Kuch Naa Kaho

    Kuch Naa Kaho

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer film also featured Jennifer Winget as Pooja. The movie released back in 2003.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  4 / 9
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The actress looks super cute in this still.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  5 / 9
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Jennifer did a great job in this show.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  6 / 9
    Dill Mill Gayye

    Dill Mill Gayye

    Dill MIll Gayye acted as a stepping stone in her career. She portrayed the role of Dr. Riddhima Gupta and carried it off effortlessly.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  7 / 9
    Zara nachke dikha

    Zara nachke dikha

    She was also a contestant on the reality show for a while in 2008.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  8 / 9
    Desi avatar

    Desi avatar

    Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra will always be iconic!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  9 / 9
    The stunning transformation

    The stunning transformation

    From a simple shy girl, to a pretty woman to a stunning boss lady now in Beyhadh 2, her transformation is truly memorable!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

