Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Snaps as a kid to her initial roles; A look at her best THROWBACK photos

On Jennifer Winget's birthday we have some amazing throwback photos of the actress from her childhood to their initial shows, Check out these photos.
2679 reads Mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these throwback photos of Jennifer Winget

    Check out these throwback photos of Jennifer Winget

    What does it take to be one of the most popular and talented TV actors in the country? Dedication, Patience, and a good amount of hard work. Jennifer Winget is one of those stars who have done created a name for herself in the industry with these factors. Jennifer who is all set to celebrate her birthday today in quarantine has a charisma over her audience with her talent for years now. Not many of her fans know that she began her acting career as a child artist back in 1995 with the movie Akele Hum Akele Tum which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala as the leading stars. Followed by Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and the in the film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14 as a child actor. Jennifer Winget kick-started in her career as Piya on TV in 2002 with a show for kids named Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Over the past 18 years, she has ruled all of our hearts through diverse roles and numerous series. As Dr. Riddhima Gupta from Dill Mill Gaye, she became a household name. Jennifer Winget's other benchmark on the silver screen was her role as Kumud Desai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saraswatichandra. Followed by her role as Zoya Siddiqui and then Bepannah. And of course, the immense success of her show Beyhadh led to the second season of the same. Jennifer Winget was last seen currently plays the role of Maya Jaisingh in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 before the lockdown. Now having read about her journey in brief about the talented diva of television on her birthday. We have some photos from her throwback album which are unmissable. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    When Jen surprised us with her short haircut

    When Jen surprised us with her short haircut

    A picture posted by the diva herself of her fringes and a short haircut which we absolutely loved.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    How can one miss her smile?

    How can one miss her smile?

    Her experimental roles on TV made her an ideal actor for a lot of fresh actors as they admired her for her versatility.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 10
    How cute are her expressions!

    How cute are her expressions!

    Her natural charisma is another charming factor about the actress in all pf her roles.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 10
    When she shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    When she shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    The actress in a still from her movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na where she starred as a child actor.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 10
    Another one from her childhood photos

    Another one from her childhood photos

    We love this fun side of the diva in this still, isn't she adorable?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 10
    A snap with her friend

    A snap with her friend

    We totally love her girl next door look in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Another one in natural best

    Another one in natural best

    The actress in another one of her off duty looks in this car snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    One with the kiddo

    One with the kiddo

    Jennifer with her little nephew in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    We have a winner

    We have a winner

    We absolutely LOVE this picture of the actress as a kid with her friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

