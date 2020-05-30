Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Snaps as a kid to her initial roles; A look at her best THROWBACK photos

1 / 10

Check out these throwback photos of Jennifer Winget

What does it take to be one of the most popular and talented TV actors in the country? Dedication, Patience, and a good amount of hard work. Jennifer Winget is one of those stars who have done created a name for herself in the industry with these factors. Jennifer who is all set to celebrate her birthday today in quarantine has a charisma over her audience with her talent for years now. Not many of her fans know that she began her acting career as a child artist back in 1995 with the movie Akele Hum Akele Tum which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala as the leading stars. Followed by Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and the in the film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14 as a child actor. Jennifer Winget kick-started in her career as Piya on TV in 2002 with a show for kids named Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Over the past 18 years, she has ruled all of our hearts through diverse roles and numerous series. As Dr. Riddhima Gupta from Dill Mill Gaye, she became a household name. Jennifer Winget's other benchmark on the silver screen was her role as Kumud Desai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saraswatichandra. Followed by her role as Zoya Siddiqui and then Bepannah. And of course, the immense success of her show Beyhadh led to the second season of the same. Jennifer Winget was last seen currently plays the role of Maya Jaisingh in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 before the lockdown. Now having read about her journey in brief about the talented diva of television on her birthday. We have some photos from her throwback album which are unmissable. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram