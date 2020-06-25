Jennifer Winget, Erica Fernandes, Dipika Kakar: Take a look at actors' photos with their four legged friends

1 / 10

Erica Fernandes

Dogs are human’s best friend and taking this forward, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of television actors with their pets. Although due to hectic shooting schedules, television actors don’t get enough time to spend with their four-legged friends, but amid quarantine, actors are making the most of the free time and spending time with their pets. From posting photos on social media with their pets to recordings fun videos, TV actors are making sure to update their Instafam with the photos. From Jennifer Winget, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Chandna to Ankita Lokhande, Ritvik and others, everyone owns a dog and proudly shows it off on social media and fans also love to watch their photos so much so that as much as these celebrities are famous, their four-legged friends, too create a frenzy on the internet. Also, several celebrities have created Instagram accounts for their pets, who enjoy equal stardom and attention on social media. Talking about Television actors, we all are well aware of Jennifer Winget’s love for her dog Breezer and often, she goes on long drives with him and also travels with him to Goa and other road trips. As for Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, their dog is often seen on social media and fans love it

Photo Credit : Instagram