/
/
/
Jennifer Winget, Erica Fernandes, Dipika Kakar: Take a look at actors' photos with their four legged friends
Jennifer Winget, Erica Fernandes, Dipika Kakar: Take a look at actors' photos with their four legged friends
Today, we rounded up photos of Television actors to the likes of Jennifer Winget, Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Chandna to Ankita Lokhande, Ritvik, among others and their photos with their four-legged friends. Take a look
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2027 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 25, 2020 04:47 pm
1 / 10
Erica Fernandes
Dogs are human’s best friend and taking this forward, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of television actors with their pets. Although due to hectic shooting schedules, television actors don’t get enough time to spend with their four-legged friends, but amid quarantine, actors are making the most of the free time and spending time with their pets. From posting photos on social media with their pets to recordings fun videos, TV actors are making sure to update their Instafam with the photos. From Jennifer Winget, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Chandna to Ankita Lokhande, Ritvik and others, everyone owns a dog and proudly shows it off on social media and fans also love to watch their photos so much so that as much as these celebrities are famous, their four-legged friends, too create a frenzy on the internet. Also, several celebrities have created Instagram accounts for their pets, who enjoy equal stardom and attention on social media. Talking about Television actors, we all are well aware of Jennifer Winget’s love for her dog Breezer and often, she goes on long drives with him and also travels with him to Goa and other road trips. As for Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, their dog is often seen on social media and fans love it
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget's love for her dog Breezer is known to all because every second post on her social media is dedicated to him.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani and his photo with his pet screams love
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar and hubby Shoaib are owners of a very cute dog and thanks to social media, they often share amazing photos with their pet.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Arjun Bijlani
Just like most of us, Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani loves animals and this photo of the actor with his pet is all things love
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Ankita Lokhande
Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande loves to pose with her pet and this photo is proof that Ankita loves to spend time and pose with her pet
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Surbhi Chandna
Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna is a social media star and besides her umpteen sun-kissed selfies, what we totally love about her social media channel are her photos with her four-legged friend
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna is the happiest while posing with her four-legged friend and this photo is proof
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Aamna Sharif
Aamna Sharif and her photo with her pet dog is beyond adorable
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Anita Hassanandani
Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani loves to click photos with her pet and if you happen to visit her social media channels, you'd know that Anita is the happiest while playing with her four-legged friend
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment