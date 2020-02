1 / 6

Dill Mill Gaye stars then and now

Dill Mill Gayye first aired on Star One on August 20, 2007. The show revolved around the story of young aspiring medical interns who join a hospital named Sanjeevani with the dreams of becoming the best doctors. They go through a lot of trials and tribulations during the course of the show. Passing through a riot of love, drama, happiness, failures and other ups and downs, these career-oriented interns face the different sides to life. The show worked pretty well and was really loved by the audience. It went off air after a successful run of three years with the last episode airing on October 29, 2010. While the cast then ruled our hearts, let us check out what they are up to currently.

Photo Credit : Youtube, Viral Bhayani