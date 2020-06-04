Jennifer Winget: PHOTOS of the actor with her BFFs prove she likes to ‘work hard and party harder’

1 / 11

Jennifer Winget's life mantra is 'Work Hard and Party Harder'

We all know that Jennifer Winget is an actor par excellence and as proof, we have seen her versatility in shows such as Dil Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. Being a television actor is no mean task because you gotta work for hours in a day and Jennifer, when onboard, makes sure to give in her 100 per cent. From Riddhima of DMG to Maya of Beyhadh to Zoya of Bepannaah, Jennifer has always won our hearts with her hard work and love for acting. Now, seeing Jennifer’s social media feed, we realized that the phrase- ‘Work Hard party harder’ is a term that best suits Jennifer because as much as she loves to shoot, she equally loves to party with her friends and as proof, Jenny’s, as she is fondly called, social media feed boasts of photos with her friends. Be it Easter, birthday or random dinner plans, Jennifer Winget loves to spend time with her friends and therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Jennifer that proves that her life mantra is very simple- Work Hard, Party Harder.

Photo Credit : Instagram