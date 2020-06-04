Advertisement
Jennifer Winget: PHOTOS of the actor with her BFFs prove she likes to ‘work hard and party harder’

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Bepannaah actress Jennifer Winget with her best friends that proves that she believes in the idiom – Work hard, Party harder. See PHOTOS
8398 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Jennifer Winget's life mantra is 'Work Hard and Party Harder'

    We all know that Jennifer Winget is an actor par excellence and as proof, we have seen her versatility in shows such as Dil Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. Being a television actor is no mean task because you gotta work for hours in a day and Jennifer, when onboard, makes sure to give in her 100 per cent. From Riddhima of DMG to Maya of Beyhadh to Zoya of Bepannaah, Jennifer has always won our hearts with her hard work and love for acting. Now, seeing Jennifer’s social media feed, we realized that the phrase- ‘Work Hard party harder’ is a term that best suits Jennifer because as much as she loves to shoot, she equally loves to party with her friends and as proof, Jenny’s, as she is fondly called, social media feed boasts of photos with her friends. Be it Easter, birthday or random dinner plans, Jennifer Winget loves to spend time with her friends and therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Jennifer that proves that her life mantra is very simple- Work Hard, Party Harder.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Jennifer with her BFFs

    While some of her friends are non-actors, others are from the industry such as Namita Dueby, Harshad Chopda, Drishti Dhami, among others.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Jennifer and Drashti Dhami

    Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami shared screen space in Dill Mill Gayye and ever since, the two have been amazing friends

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    This Bepannaah actress love to dress up with her friends

    A few days back, Jennifer celebrated her birthday 35th birthday and her friends made sure to virtually celebrate the day with her

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Party time in London

    On her birthday, Jennifer shared an emotional message for her fans, urging fans to celebrate her birthday by helping those in need, in whatever capacity they can

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Jenny and her on screen mother from Beyhadh

    Jennifer's message to her fans read, "In light of what’s happening in our world at the moment, celebrating a birthday seems so trivial, small, and unimportant," adding, "And I don’t see how that makes me a pessimist. This lockdown has brought in nothing I can call the usual…it is a new normal across after all… so I will say there have been better days and days that are sort of low on energy and flat. The flatter days have taught me to be more kind to myself and the better ones have really allowed me to indulge. But trust me, It’s equalized everyone to one level and I am hanging in there just like everyone else!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Jennifer loves to meet her friends and capture the moment

    Prior to the lockdown, Jennifer was shooting for Beyhadh 2, however, due to the pandemic, the makers of the show pulled the plug on the show. Soon after, #DontAxeBeyhadh2 started trending on social media as fans tagged the channel and actors, who are a part of the show, requesting them to not end the show abruptly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Jennifer loves Goa and often, she jets off with her gang to chill by the beach

    Expressing her thoughts on Beyhadh 2 going off air, Jennifer Winget said, "For a show so loved and followed and one that is close to my heart as well, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on it. But something better will come of this, there will be better days. I am sure our fans understand and are still with us whatever the outcome!”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    We love to pose

    Talking about Beyhadh 2, Jennifer said, "While we were looking to wrap the show by May anyway, the current lockdown did place constraints which I am sure make it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through. And this goes not just for Beyhadh 2, but any and every other show, production house or channel."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Vacay diary

    Jennifer Winget, by self admission, loves to travel with friends

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    But first, let me take a selfie

    As we speak, Jennifer Winget is quarantined at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic and she takes to social media to urge her fans to stay home and avoid social distancing

    Photo Credit : Instagram

