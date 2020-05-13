Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress

2 / 14

Jennifer Winget rocks her saree look

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Winget has been doing her bit to spread awareness about the COVID 19 virus and in the latest, the actress shared pictures from her latest photo shoot along with a Coronavirus advisory. While in the first picture, Jennifer is seen covering her face with her dress, her caption read it, "Corona 101: Remember to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Use a tissue or your sleeve not your hands and always throw away the tissue and disinfect your laundry to rid it of any viral infection,” in the second photo, Jennifer urges everyone to stay indoors as her note read, “Corona 101: Stay indoors! For what it's worth, you deserve this break. It's just a matter of a week (well, only if we adhere) The government cant do everything, if you fail to co-operate. Social distancing cant kill, the virus can. Don't panic, adopt a dog, play with your dog all day. It helps. And as we heal, take note of the earth healing too." Moving on, in the third photo, Jennifer Winget is seen touching her face, and alongside she wrote, "Corona 101: And Donot... I repeat, Donot touch your face, like I am here #issuedinpublicinterest #coronago #lifeinthetimeofcorona."

Photo Credit : Instagram