Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Jennifer Winget
/
Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress

Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress

Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget looks like a dream in her desi look, and we rounded up a series of photos that prove that nobody pulls off an ethnic look as graciously as Jennifer does.
164927 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 06:45 pm
  • 1 / 14
    Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress

    Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress

    Jennifer Winget has been winning hearts of her fans right from her television debut show- Karthika to Beyhadh 2. Be it the girl next door role of Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye or the Muslim docile Zoya of Bepannaah or the vicious Maya of Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget has amply proved that when it comes to acting, she is versatile and how. Prior to the lockdown, Jennifer Winget was busy shooting for Beyhadh 2 but due to the pandemic, films TV shootings were stalled and as we speak, 34-year- old Jennifer Winget’s show has now gone off air as the makers decided to pull the plug. Now amidst the pandemic, since everyone is in quarantine and we don’t get to see paparazzi photos or other videos of the actress, we got all of the Jennifer Winget fans sorted as we rounded up photos of the stunning actress and her ethnic looks that prove that nobody can pull of a desi look as graciously and as elegantly as Jennifer can.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Jennifer Winget rocks her saree look

    Jennifer Winget rocks her saree look

    Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Winget has been doing her bit to spread awareness about the COVID 19 virus and in the latest, the actress shared pictures from her latest photo shoot along with a Coronavirus advisory. While in the first picture, Jennifer is seen covering her face with her dress, her caption read it, "Corona 101: Remember to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Use a tissue or your sleeve not your hands and always throw away the tissue and disinfect your laundry to rid it of any viral infection,” in the second photo, Jennifer urges everyone to stay indoors as her note read, “Corona 101: Stay indoors! For what it's worth, you deserve this break. It's just a matter of a week (well, only if we adhere) The government cant do everything, if you fail to co-operate. Social distancing cant kill, the virus can. Don't panic, adopt a dog, play with your dog all day. It helps. And as we heal, take note of the earth healing too." Moving on, in the third photo, Jennifer Winget is seen touching her face, and alongside she wrote, "Corona 101: And Donot... I repeat, Donot touch your face, like I am here #issuedinpublicinterest #coronago #lifeinthetimeofcorona."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Jennifer Winget looks delightful is an ethnic look

    Jennifer Winget looks delightful is an ethnic look

    During a recent interview, when Jennifer was asked about Beyhadh 2 going off air, the actress had said that she is upset that the show has gone off air, however, she said that Beyhadh was a show that was close to her heart and so, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on it. “But something better will come of this, there will be better days. I am sure our fans understand and are still with us whatever the outcome,” shared Jennifer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Jennifer Winget desi look is on point

    Jennifer Winget desi look is on point

    Jennifer Winget rocks her lehenga look like a pro

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Jennifer Winget proves why less is more

    Jennifer Winget proves why less is more

    Jennifer Winget proves that less is more as she dons a simple Indian look and makes it look elegant

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 14
    Jennifer Winget rocks her bridal look

    Jennifer Winget rocks her bridal look

    This photo of Jennifer Winget is from her show Bepannaah when she turned bride in the show and seeing this photo, we can say that she makes for a wonderful bride

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Jennifer Winget looks pretty as a peach

    Jennifer Winget looks pretty as a peach

    Jennifer Winget looks gorgeous as she poses in an Indian look and we can't take our eyes off her

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Jennifer Winget simple Indian look screams elegance

    Jennifer Winget simple Indian look screams elegance

    Jennifer Winget looks elegant in her simple yet stylish desi look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Jennifer Winget proves why pastel colours suit her the best

    Jennifer Winget proves why pastel colours suit her the best

    Jennifer Winget nails her simple and pastel Indian look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Jennifer Winget proves why we can never go wrong with golden and blingy

    Jennifer Winget proves why we can never go wrong with golden and blingy

    Jennifer Winget can make bling look cool and stylish as she dons a golden Indian outfit

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    Jennifer Winget is everyone's desi girl

    Jennifer Winget is everyone's desi girl

    Be it a casual chic look or desi look, Jennifer Winget proves she can pull off any look with elan

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Jennifer Winget's Indo western look is on fleek

    Jennifer Winget's Indo western look is on fleek

    Jennifer Winget nails an Indo-Western look with panache

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Jennifer Winget's looks red hot in her blue lehenga look

    Jennifer Winget's looks red hot in her blue lehenga look

    Jennifer Winget looks like a dream in her blue Indian look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Jennifer Winget makes heads turn in a chic Indian look

    Jennifer Winget makes heads turn in a chic Indian look

    Jennifer Winget makes heads turn as she nails her chic Indo-Western look as she shows off her mid riff

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Simplicity has no match for painted people... This is her power, always stay blessed.. Mashallah...

Anonymous

Jennifer winget u r superb.... Huge fan if urs... Love u dream girl.... Respect for u.... Love from Pakistan

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS
Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s PICS with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Akshay & others prove she looks good with all her co stars
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s PICS with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Akshay & others prove she looks good with all her co stars
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi\'s PHOTOS prove she can pull off any desi look with elan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi's PHOTOS prove she can pull off any desi look with elan
PHOTOS: From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor; Check out father and daughter duos of Bollywood
PHOTOS: From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor; Check out father and daughter duos of Bollywood
PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill proves she can pull off any look with panache; Check out
PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill proves she can pull off any look with panache; Check out
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna sets the temperature soaring in THESE bikini photos; Check out
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna sets the temperature soaring in THESE bikini photos; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement