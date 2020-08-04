/
/
/
Jennifer Winget's CANDID pictures will leave you spellbound; Take a look
Jennifer Winget's CANDID pictures will leave you spellbound; Take a look
Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved actresses in the TV industry. She is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she keeps sharing beautiful pictures that are too good to miss. Take a look at her candid snaps.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
11818 reads
Mumbai
Updated: August 4, 2020 04:58 pm
1 / 8
A look at Jennifer Winget's memserising candid snaps
Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved actresses in the TV industry. She has been a part of the industry for the longest time. The actress began her journey as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and later appeared in Kuch Naa Kaho. As an adult, Jennifer went on to star in many TV shows. She got her big break as a lead in Karthika and later starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her performance in Dill Mill Gayye was loved by the masses. She gave a stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's TV show, Saraswatichandra. She played the role of Kumud Desai opposite Gautam Rode. She won hearts with her performance in Beyhadh. Jennifer later played the role of Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah opposite Harshad Chopda. Fans loved their chemistry in the same. She was then seen in Beyhadh 2. However, the show got an abrupt ending due to coronavirus lockdown. On the personal side, Jennifer is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she keeps sharing beautiful pictures on Instagram that are too good to miss. On that note, let's take a look at her candid pictures.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Candid at its best
Her smile will steal your heart for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Cuteness personified
This pic of Jennifer laughing her heart out is just beyond cute.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Gorgeous
The actress is looking pretty in a black dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Lost in conversation
This is one beautiful snap of the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Behind-the-scenes
Jennifer captioned it as, 'Someday...Maybe...Who knows?! #camerateur #behindthelens.'
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
In between shots
'All fun and games in between shots!! #Beyhadh,' captioned Jennifer.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Can't take our eyes off her
This candid pic of the actress is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram