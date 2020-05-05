Jennifer Winget's THROWBACK photos are unmissable; Her FIRST Instagram post with glasses is beyond impressive

1 / 9

Jennifer Winget's THROWBACK photos

Jennifer Winget is amongst the finest and versatile actress in the TV industry. She has also worked in several films and shows as a child artist before rising to fame for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She also featured in a web film titled Phir Se a couple of years back. Her role as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh grabbed her major fame and limelight and she enjoys a major fan following. Her latest TV show Beyhadh 2 went off-air amid lockdown. Talking about her most loved role as Maya, she spoke about the differences between the two seasons in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The actress shared, "We have established the character pretty well now and we did not want it to be repetitive. So, this time, the concentration is more on the story than the character. We have taken traits of Maya from the previous season and taken the thought of her and weaved it into a new story with an agenda. So last time, it was all about her obsession with love, this time it is revenge." She is pretty active on social media and her feed speaks volumes for her beauty. From her sun-kissed photos to beach photos and her swanky vacay pics, she stuns every time. Her latest role as Monica Mehra in a web series titled Code M received wide critical acclaim and praise while the audiences loved her too. The actress has been doing great for herself and we cannot wait to watch her on the big screen. On that note, check out her throwback photos and her FIRST Instagram pic is stunning as ever.

Photo Credit : Instagram