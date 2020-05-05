/
Jennifer Winget's THROWBACK photos are unmissable; Her FIRST Instagram post with glasses is beyond impressive
Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and gorgeous actresses in the TV industry. She is also active on social media and posts some of the most amazing snaps ever. Have a look at her throwback photos and don't miss her FIRST Instagram picture.
Written By
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: May 5, 2020 04:50 pm
1 / 9
Jennifer Winget's THROWBACK photos
Jennifer Winget is amongst the finest and versatile actress in the TV industry. She has also worked in several films and shows as a child artist before rising to fame for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She also featured in a web film titled Phir Se a couple of years back. Her role as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh grabbed her major fame and limelight and she enjoys a major fan following. Her latest TV show Beyhadh 2 went off-air amid lockdown. Talking about her most loved role as Maya, she spoke about the differences between the two seasons in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The actress shared, "We have established the character pretty well now and we did not want it to be repetitive. So, this time, the concentration is more on the story than the character. We have taken traits of Maya from the previous season and taken the thought of her and weaved it into a new story with an agenda. So last time, it was all about her obsession with love, this time it is revenge." She is pretty active on social media and her feed speaks volumes for her beauty. From her sun-kissed photos to beach photos and her swanky vacay pics, she stuns every time. Her latest role as Monica Mehra in a web series titled Code M received wide critical acclaim and praise while the audiences loved her too. The actress has been doing great for herself and we cannot wait to watch her on the big screen. On that note, check out her throwback photos and her FIRST Instagram pic is stunning as ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
The perfect first post
Sharing her happiness on joining social media, the actress captioned this pic as "Finally for my lovely friends and fans I'm on Instagram!!!!! Yeeeeeiieee!!!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Vacay in Mauritius
Throwback to star's Mauritius holiday in 2015.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
Anyone up for a ride?
Jennifer captioned this pic as, "Let's go for a ride!!!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 9
The fringes days
Beyhadh 2 star's hairstyle is Bang on!!!!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Pouts can never go old
Isn't that a perfect pout selfie?
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Keep smiling
Code M actress captioned this pic as, "Keep your Friday smile on." and we are definitely in love with her heartwarming smile.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Sunny shades on
That's what a perfect selfie looks like.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
Nail paint on point
Jennifer's hoodie and nail paints are so on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
