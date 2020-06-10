PHOTOS: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma, Jennifer Winget & Sehban Azim, Anita & Karan Patel; BFFs from TV industry

1 / 9

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan- Amrita Arora, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja- Swara Bhasker, Ranveer Singh - Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha- Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor- Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday- Suhana Khan, among others, these are a handful of Bollywood BFFs that come to our mind when we talk about BFFs of Bollywood. And just like the tinsel town, television industry, too, has its own set of Best friends. From Jennifer Winger-Sehban Azim, Asha Negi- Ridhi Dogra, Hina Khan- Priyank Sharma, Mouni Roy- Aashka Goradia, Anita Hassnandani- Karan Patel to others, today, we decided to bring to the table a list of television stars and their BFF’s. What is amazing is that despite their hectic shooting schedules, these BFFs make sure to catch up as they are often snapped together partying or catching up at each other’s house. Also, what is noteworthy is that these BFFs might not have worked together in a show, however, they still continue to share a great rapport. Talking about Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, we all know that Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma met for the first time on Bigg Boss and it was during the show that Hina and Priyank became great friends so much so that they have continued to be in touch and are often snapped chilling together in the city.

Photo Credit : Instagram