Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Jennifer Winget
/
PHOTOS: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma, Jennifer Winget & Sehban Azim, Anita & Karan Patel; BFFs from TV industry

PHOTOS: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma, Jennifer Winget & Sehban Azim, Anita & Karan Patel; BFFs from TV industry

From Hina Khan- Priyank Sharma, Rashami Desai- Devoleena to Jennifer Winget and Sehnaz, among others, we bring to you a list of Bffs from the world of television; Take a look
5864 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma

    Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma

    Kareena Kapoor Khan- Amrita Arora, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja- Swara Bhasker, Ranveer Singh - Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha- Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor- Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday- Suhana Khan, among others, these are a handful of Bollywood BFFs that come to our mind when we talk about BFFs of Bollywood. And just like the tinsel town, television industry, too, has its own set of Best friends. From Jennifer Winger-Sehban Azim, Asha Negi- Ridhi Dogra, Hina Khan- Priyank Sharma, Mouni Roy- Aashka Goradia, Anita Hassnandani- Karan Patel to others, today, we decided to bring to the table a list of television stars and their BFF’s. What is amazing is that despite their hectic shooting schedules, these BFFs make sure to catch up as they are often snapped together partying or catching up at each other’s house. Also, what is noteworthy is that these BFFs might not have worked together in a show, however, they still continue to share a great rapport. Talking about Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, we all know that Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma met for the first time on Bigg Boss and it was during the show that Hina and Priyank became great friends so much so that they have continued to be in touch and are often snapped chilling together in the city.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Jennifer Winget- Sehban Azim

    Jennifer Winget- Sehban Azim

    Jennifer Winget worked with Sehban Azim in Dill Mill Gayye and recently, the two played the role of husband and wife in Bepannaah. Besides their on screen chemistry, fans love their off screen camaraderie as they are often seen partying with each other, and for us, they are one of the most cute BFFs of the television industry. Also, Jennifer and Sehban are often said to be dating each other, however, they have always maintained that they are good friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Surbhi Chandna and Shivangi Joshi

    Surbhi Chandna and Shivangi Joshi

    By now, everyone knows that Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actress Shivangi Joshi are best of friends and these two always make sure to sneak out time from their busy schedules and spend time with each other. Also, whenever they get time, Surbhi and Shivangi surprise their fans by doing a live chat on social media together. During the chat, Surbhi was asked about Shivangi and the actress had said, “We haven't met a lot of times but have hit it off so well. I feel Shivangi is like my little sister because I guide her sometimes and she very obediently listens to me. She's like a little baby actually but also very sensible at such a young age and that's commendable.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia

    Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia

    Thanks to social media, everyone knows that Naagin actresses Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia are best of friends and the two never fail to shower each other with compliments on social media. From turning bridesmaid at Aashka’s wedding to jetting off on a vacation to spend time with each other, Mouni and Aashka are clearly BFF goals for us

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Drashti Dhami and Nakuul Mehta

    Drashti Dhami and Nakuul Mehta

    Back in the day, Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami met at a dance class and since then, the two have been thick friends. Also, during a recent interview, Nakuul had said that Drashti was the “best wo-'man' at my wedding and I hosted her wedding.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel

    Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel

    Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel, who shared screen space in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, are best of friends in real life. That’s right! Notwithstanding their equation on screen, however, off screen, they are great friends. Thanks to social media, the two often share photos with each other and on the occasion of his birthday, Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram to wish Karan and often, Anita has said that Karan Patel is not only her friend but has become a part of her family now

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra

    Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra

    Thanks to social media, we all know that leading actresses Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra are Television’s BFFs and their friendship was evident when the two participated in reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Rashami Desai and Devoleena

    Rashami Desai and Devoleena

    Rashami Desai and Devoleena have known each other for a long time, having been part of the same industry, but it was only when the two participated in reality show- Bigg Boss 13, that the two became great friends so much so that post the show also, Rashami and Devoleena make sure to meet and spend time with each other. During the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, after Salman Khan bashed Arhaan Khan, then boyfriend of Rashami, for lying to Rashami about his marriage and kids, Devoleena always stood by Rashami Desai and just like any BFF, Devoleena used to school Rashami vis-a-via Arhaan and tell her to stay away from him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi

    Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi

    Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have been friends since the longest time, and the two have even hosted a reality show together, and also participated in a reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi. From their social media posts to Insta banter, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi are one of the most popular faces of the television indu

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to nail the classic shorts and tee look
PHOTOS: Hina Khan gives us lessons on how to nail the classic shorts and tee look
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof
Malaika Arora: THESE PHOTOS of the diva proves her love affair with black gym athleisure is for real
Malaika Arora: THESE PHOTOS of the diva proves her love affair with black gym athleisure is for real
Jennifer Winget: PHOTOS of the actor with her BFFs prove she likes to ‘work hard and party harder’
Jennifer Winget: PHOTOS of the actor with her BFFs prove she likes to ‘work hard and party harder’
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone; Take a look at actors post workout PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone; Take a look at actors post workout PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan & ‘veere’ Sonam Kapoor’s THESE PHOTOS will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel
Kareena Kapoor Khan & ‘veere’ Sonam Kapoor’s THESE PHOTOS will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement