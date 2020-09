1 / 10

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has wowed the audiences in a series of shows such as Bepannaah, Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye and others and as much as we loved to see the girl-next-door role of Riddhima of DMG, we equally loved the vicious Maya. That said, prior to the lockdown, Jennifer was seen in season 2 of Beyhadh, and ever since the pandemic, this 35-year-old actress is quarantining at home. Also, a few weeks back, Jennifer had gone on a social media detox, and when she returned to social media on popular demand, she wrote, “Coming up for air on popular demand. Not MIA but RIA (Resting In Action)...and lot's of it. A li'l Social media detox didn't hurt nobody! No?...” Now that Jenny is back at the social media game, we decided to bring together a series of photos of the actress that shows nobody aces the pout and pose photos as much as Jenny does. Yes, if you happen to browse through Jennifer’s social media posts, you’d notice that Jennifer has a host of photos wherein she is pouting and posing for the camera. While in some photos, she is posing solo, in other photos, her friends are seen sharing the pout pose with her.

Photo Credit : Instagram