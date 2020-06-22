Advertisement
PHOTOS: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes & others, TV actresses who swear by Yoga and Pilates

From Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai to Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Chandna and others, we rounded up a list of TV actresses who swear by yoga and Pilates. Take a look
2679 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Jennifer Winget

    In today’s day and age, one thing that is the prime focus of everyone is fitness. Be it celebrities or aam-junta, everyone wants to stay fit and sweat it out to stay healthy and positive. As much as fans love to watch celebs and their airport photos, they equally love to watch celebs and their going-to-the-gym photos and check out their gym attire. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and others, we often snap these actresses outside the gym and prior to the lockdown, these ladies were religiously papped outside the gym, however, due to the pandemic, everyone’s been staying indoors and working out at home. And today, we decided to pay an ode to not B-town but television actresses who too, are fitness enthusiasts, and workout regularly to stay fit and healthy. From Jennifer Winget, Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Aashka Goradia, Mouni Roy to others, television actresses too, workout and therefore, we rounded up photos of the actresses who swear by yoga and Pilates.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna

    Jennifer Winget and Surbhi Chandna, clearly are two of the hottest actresses on television and well, nothing comes easy in life because it definitely takes a lot of sweat to achieve the hot body. Although television shows take up a lot of time but these actresses makes sure to workout few days in a week, and not cardio, but they swear by Pilates and often, their trainers shares videos on social media to give us a glimpse into their workout sesh

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Aashka Goradia

    Aashka Goradia

    Aashka Goradia is body goals and we say this because her Instagram is filled with photos of Aashka and beau doing yoga. From practicing yoga by the beach to working out at home, Aashka is one of the fit actresses. That said, Aashla is known for shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin to Hoga and Naagin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Drashti Dhami

    Drashti Dhami

    Dill Mill Gayye actress Drashti Dhami is a fitness freak, and she loves to perform functional and weight training along with some yoga and she makes sure to give a sneak-peek of her workout on Instagram

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy

    Well, it comes as no surprise that Mouni Roy is a fitness lover because she often takes to social media to share sneak-peek of her workout. From cardio, Pilates to Yoga, this Brahmastra actress loves to workout to stay fit and positive.

  • 6 / 11
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    It is a fact known to all that Hina Khan is a fitness freak as she often takes to social media to share workout videos, and while prior to the lockdown, this Hacked actress used to visit the gym regularly, but due to the pandemic, since all of us are home, Hina Khan has been doing Pilates with her trainer who stays in the same building as Hina's.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Erica Fernandez

    Erica Fernandez

    If you look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandez’s social media posts, you’d know that she swears by yoga and from nailing a hand stand to other yoga asanas, Erica surely has an envious body.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai

    Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is a die hard yoga lover and often, she takes to her social media channels to give us a glimpse of her yoga sesh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Surbhi Jyoti

    Surbhi Jyoti

    Naagin and Qubool Hain fame Surbhi Jyoti is a fitness freak, and right from her first show -Qubool Hai until Naagin, we have seen her massive physical transformation. From nailing a handstand, headstand to performing various yoga asanas, Surbhi Jyoti is a total workout lover

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Karishma Tanna

    Karishma Tanna

    Ex Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna is a fitness lover and often, she shares sneak peek into her workout on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Aamna Sharif

    Aamna Sharif

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Aamna Sharif, by self admission, loves yoga and well, if you are looking for some inspiration, you should head straight to her social media channels as she often shares glimpses of her workout while attempting yoga asanas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

