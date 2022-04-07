PHOTOS: 6 times Jeon So Min charmed us with her radiant smile

1 / 6

Jeon So Min

South Korean actress, model, and author Jeon So Min turns 36 today! Before her debut as an actress, Jeon So Min had been active as a fashion magazine model in her high school years. In 2004, she made her television debut through the sitcom ‘Miracle’. Jeon So Min made her film debut in 2005, through the movie ‘Cinderella’. In 2013, the actress got her first lead role as Oh Ro Ra, in the series ‘Princess Aurora’, for which she received the ‘Best New Actress Award’ at the 2013 MBC Drama Awards. Jeon So Min then went on to join the long-running variety show ‘Running Man’ as part of the regular cast in 2017. Her versatility and excellence across fields continued, with Jeon So Min publishing her first book, ‘You Can Call Me After a Drink’, in January 2020. Jeon So Min will be seen next in the JTBC drama ‘Cleaning Up’, scheduled for the first half of this year. Today we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the talented star.

Photo Credit : News1