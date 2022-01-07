Happy Birthday Jeremy Renner: From Avengers to The Bourne Legacy, 5 UNMISSABLE movies by the actor

Jeremy Renner turns 51 years old today! Renner began his career with 1995’s National Lampoon's Senior Trip, the star soon earned supporting roles in bigger films, such as S.W.A.T. and 28 Weeks Later. Today, the star has been a part of some of Hollywood’s biggest hits. Today, in honour of his birthday, we’re listing 5 unmissable movies by the Marvel hero that you must watch!
Renner essays the role of Aaron Cross in the 2012 action thriller. The film focuses on the US Department of Defense, which runs covert operations, offers stimulants to its field operatives for better results. When discovered, an English reporter plans to expose these secret activities.
Jeremy Renner returned as skilled archer Clint Barton in his beloved MCU role on Hawkeye with Kate Bishop, aka Hailee Steinfeld. The miniseries largely shows the two use archery as a way to eventually become the target themselves.
Essaying his popular MCU role of Clint Barton, the hero joins the Avengers after Thanos, an intergalactic warlord, disintegrates half of the universe. The Avengers, including Barton must reunite and assemble again to reinvigorate their trounced allies and restore balance.
Renner essays the role of Sergeant William James, who is tasked with training a bomb disposal team during the Iraq War. His ideologies and reckless approach towards the job gives rise to conflicts with his subordinates.
In this film, a former CIA agent, is drawn out of hiding by CIA director Robert Dewey. He then sets out to discover more about his past, family and his father's death.