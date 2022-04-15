7 times ‘NUNU NANA’ fame Jessi proved her fashion game was the most feisty & fierce

1 / 7

Jessi

Jessica Ho, known by her stage name Jessi, is a force to be reckoned with. Debuting in 2005, she is close to completing 2 decades in the industry and yet her approach remains as one so refreshing and true to herself that one might not fully be able to grasp her artistry in the first go. Hailing from New Jersey where she grew up until the age of 15 after being born in New York Jessi has always harboured a sense of her American charm while entering the Korean music industry which had not been as welcoming to her. She took a break from 2009 to 2014 to re-discover herself and returned stronger and more ready than ever to take charge. Her releases like ‘NUNU NANA’, ‘What Type of X’ and ‘Cold Blooded’ have established a fevered fan following while her appearances in variety shows as well as a blooming hosting career, thanks to ‘Jessi’s Showterview’, have her finally finding a sense of belonging. A diva who knows her work and appreciates it, we are a fan of her fashion. Here are some of our favourite looks.

Photo Credit : News1