Jessica Biel Birthday: 6 photos of actress with Justin Timberlake that'll convince you true love exists

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Jessica Biel

Since taking the music world by storm as a member of NSYNC, it's fair to say that Justin Timberlake's career has been going swimmingly. However, the song "Cry Me A River" demonstrates that Timberlake's love life has not always been so lucky. Fortunately for him, from the outside looking in, it seems like Timberlake hit the lotto when it comes to his wife. Jessica Biel has been stunning fans for many years now, since since she appeared in the drama 7th Heaven. Aside from being a celebrity in her own right, Biel has to be one of Hollywood's most gorgeous performers. The duo are mostly seen on Instagram gushing over each other. On Jessica Biel's 40th birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 best pictures of the couple that makes us believe in true love again.

Photo Credit : Getty Images