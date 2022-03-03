Jessica Biel Birthday: 6 photos of actress with Justin Timberlake that'll convince you true love exists

Since taking the music world by storm as a member of NSYNC, it's fair to say that Justin Timberlake's career has been going swimmingly. However, the song "Cry Me A River" demonstrates that Timberlake's love life has not always been so lucky. Fortunately for him, from the outside looking in, it seems like Timberlake hit the lotto when it comes to his wife. Jessica Biel has been stunning fans for many years now, since since she appeared in the drama 7th Heaven. Aside from being a celebrity in her own right, Biel has to be one of Hollywood's most gorgeous performers. The duo are mostly seen on Instagram gushing over each other. On Jessica Biel's 40th birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 best pictures of the couple that makes us believe in true love again.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
On Justin's birthday last year, Jessica posted this happy beach picture and made all of us go aww
Photo Credit : Jessica Biel Instagram
"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"
Couple who get ready for Halloween surely stay together
This picture surely makes us feel single on many levels.
Jessica penned along with the picture, "These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world! The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life." and made us all go aww
The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing."