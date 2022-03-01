Candidate Crush: 6 unknown facts you probably didn't know about Jessica Chastain

Back between 2008 and 2010, if you asked the typical moviegoer who Jessica Chastain was, you could receive some blank glances. What a difference a year can make. She went on to become one of the busiest and most sought-after actors of her age after 2011, winning prizes and gaining name recognition left and right. Jessica Chastain is the essence of variety, with equal parts beauty and brilliance in embracing her different roles in drama, horror, sci-fi, comedy, and action. Although she is sometimes confused for the similarly stunning and brilliant Bryce Dallas Howard, Chastain is a star in her own right, and she is not afraid to push herself as an actor in order to improve her craft. She likes a variety of activities in addition to performing. We've compiled a list of six facts about the celebrity that you probably didn't know.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Despite her intelligence, Chastain decided that education was not for her and left without graduating. Despite dropping out of school, she was admitted into the elite Julliard School of Music thanks to a scholarship from Robin Williams.
Chastain's parents were both in their early twenties when she was born: mom Jerri was 16 and dad Michael Monasterio was 20. Monasterio left when Chastain was a youngster to pursue his ambition of being a rock star, leaving Chastain's mother to raise her and her younger sister Juliet on her own.
Chastain, who was formerly a pescatarian, converted to veganism in 2007. She credits her plant-based diet for reviving her after a period of lethargy and illness, which she feels was caused by cheese consumption.
Chastain stunned fans a decade ago when she co-starred with Brad Pitt in Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life. Despite her captivating performance, Chastain has said that she would never see the film again because it is too difficult for her.
Chastain, who is 5'3" and has a slim physique, seems elegant and unimposing. So it's quite a surprise that the small actress studied Krav Maga for her part in The Debt.
It may be hard to fathom, but the stunning redhead was constantly victimized at school. 'I was told every day at school that I was ugly', she told Glamour. She elaborated on the bullying during an interview with Graham Norton, explaining that kids taunted her with the pejorative 'carrot-top'. The actress had the last laugh, however, with the best comeback: 'carrot tops are green!'