Jessica Chastain Birthday: A look at the Oscars nominee's best performances including The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain's amazing career

Jessica Chastain is one actress who has gone from strength to strength when it comes to her performances. The actress is known to have developed an interest in acting at an early age and made her screen debut with the film Jolene in 2008. Over the years, Chastain has become a major name in Hollywood with her performances receiving Academy Award nominations. At the 2022 Oscars as well, Chastain we'll be competing in the Best Actress category alongside Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman and Kristen Stewart. The actress has been nominated for the Oscar for her performance in the film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Among her other popular performances that have also received Academy Award nominations include, The Help and Zero Dark Thirty. With every role, Chastain has shown immense talent, be it films or series and her recent performance in Scenes From A Marriage is proof of that. As the actress celebrates her 45th birthday we take a look at some of her best performances.

Photo Credit : Getty Images