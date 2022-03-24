Jessica Chastain Birthday: A look at the Oscars nominee's best performances including The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain is one actress who has gone from strength to strength when it comes to her performances. The actress is known to have developed an interest in acting at an early age and made her screen debut with the film Jolene in 2008. Over the years, Chastain has become a major name in Hollywood with her performances receiving Academy Award nominations. At the 2022 Oscars as well, Chastain we'll be competing in the Best Actress category alongside Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman and Kristen Stewart. The actress has been nominated for the Oscar for her performance in the film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Among her other popular performances that have also received Academy Award nominations include, The Help and Zero Dark Thirty. With every role, Chastain has shown immense talent, be it films or series and her recent performance in Scenes From A Marriage is proof of that. As the actress celebrates her 45th birthday we take a look at some of her best performances.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In her Oscar-nominated performance, Jessica Chastain masterfully turns into the famed American televangelist, Tammy Faye Bakker. To this role, Chastain brings all her acting might as she channels Tammy Faye's vulnerabilities and emotional state in a magnificent performance.
Photo Credit : YouTube/Searchlight Pictures
In 2012's historical thriller Zero Dark Thirty, directed by Kathryn Bigelow saw Chastain deliver a stunning performance as Maya Harris. Jessica managed to ace her act and left us convinced that she's a CIA intelligence analyst who’s recruited to track down bin Laden.
Molly's Game is yet another film where Jessica Chastain delivered a memorable performance. The Aaron Sorkin film is based on the memoir of the same name and it was amazing how well Chastain tapped into the real-life personality of Molly Bloom. Chastain brought an emotional dimension to the film and humanised Molly's character well.
Photo Credit : YouTube/STX films
In her recently released series, A Scenes From A Marriage alongside Oscar Isaac, Jessica brought a stunning portrait of a woman who is emotionally distant. The performance also won her a Golden Globe nomination.
Photo Credit : YouTube/HBO
The 2016 political thriller Miss Sloane is another amazing performance in Jessica Chastain's career that needs to be celebrated. The actress puts up a compelling performance as a successful lobbyist and is an absolute treat to watch.
Photo Credit : YouTube/Zero Media