Nishant Bhat will be seen performing in a saree

Nishant Bhat will be seen performing to ‘Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna’ in a saree. No one will be able to take their eyes off him as he stuns the audiences and judges with amazing detailing and expression that he showcases throughout the act. With her signature whistle, Madhuri will be seen applauding Nishant's performance and confronts that the performance reminds her of the Marathi "thaska”.