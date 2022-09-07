Rubina Dilaik is regarded among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She is Bigg Boss 14 winner and an amazing actress. Rubina is presently a contestant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The star has a huge following on social media and she shares pictures as well as videos to keep her fans updated. Her fans love her fashion sense. The actress leaves fans amazed by her beauty and the way she nails both- traditional and western attires. Here are the elegant and charming looks of the actress in white suits.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant looks stunning in simple white traditional look. She sported few rings and looked amazing in the basic attire.
The actress celebrated Diwali after 10 years in her hometown Shimla. She sported a white embroidered kurta set with a leheriya pink dupatta. She paired the look with a silver jhumkas.
The actress looks marvellous in a white Anarkali-style kurta set that has red roses printed all over it and the dupatta as well.
Rubina Dilaik looks surreal in the picture as she has sported a high-neck suit with net puffy sleeves and lace design on kurta and the pyjamas.
