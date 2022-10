Amruta Khanvilkar aces power dressing in black and white

Amruta Khanvilkar is a renowned name in the entertainment industry and has been a part of the showbiz world for a long time now. The actress has delved into the big screens, small screens, and web space too, and has always managed to win the hearts of audiences with her exceptional performances. From Wajle Ki Bara to Chandra, she has always stunned the audience with her jaw-dropping dance performances and is still doing the same on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage. Her amazing performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 have become the talk of the town and has being applauded by the audience and judges.