Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Karan Kundrra to Nia Sharma, 6 celebs we wish to see in the upcoming season

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is among the most popular reality shows on TV screens, which has been entertaining the audience for a long time. The show will be soon back with its new season this year. It will be returning to TV screens after a long duration of 5 years and as per reports dancing diva Madhuri Dixit and producer-director Karan Johar has been roped in for the role of judges for the season. The show has been graced by numerous celebs as contestants for the past seasons, who entertained the audience with their stellar dance moves. With the new season coming up, here are some celebs we would love to see grooving as contestants for the season.
Roadies fame Karan Kundrra is quite a popular figure on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and his fans would love to see him on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Naagin fame Nia Sharma is also among the leading names in the telly industry. The fashionable diva will surely grab eyeballs with her dance moves on the reality show.
Gashmeer Mahajani is a prominent Marathi actor, who became the nation's heart throb with his role of Aditya in popular daily soap Imlie.
Bigg Boss 14 winner is has become a reality show by acing reality shows one after the other. Post the show, she is presently giving her best in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is very fond of dancing and her fans would love to see her setting the stage on fire with her moves.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is quite popular on social media. She is a trained dancer and it will be interesting to see her talents on the show.
Beautiful actress Ayesha Singh is presently seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, opposite Neil Bhat. Ayesha is known for her bubbly and positive nature, which will come to her advantage if she becomes part of the reality show.
