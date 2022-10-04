Neetu Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 when she arrived and stepped out of her swanky car. The actress opted for a casual blue shirt and paired it with jeans, and donned her sunglasses.
Karan Johar kept his look casual yet stylish and donned a Balenciaga hoodie and sunglasses. He was clicked as he arrived on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Madhuri Dixit defines beauty and looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she draped a pink embellished saree and opted for emerald jewelry. Madhuri also flaunted her heart-melting smile as she posed for the paparazzi on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
This diva always impresses the fashion police, and this time was no different when she was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nora looked stunning as she donned a red sequined gown and opted for diamond jewelry.
Neetu Kapoor looked stylish like a boss woman as she donned a pink blazer to make an appearance on the show. She opted for minimal jewelry and her makeup was subtle but what steals the limelight is her million-dollar smile.
