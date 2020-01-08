Home
Janhvi Kapoor: These THROWBACK photos of the actress are unmissable; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. From her stunning selfies, family moments and vacay pictures, Janhvi's Instagram posts are full of fun, style and love. Today, check out her throwback pictures.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: January 8, 2020 04:44 pm
  • 1 / 9
    The Dhadak actress' THROWBACK pics

    The Dhadak actress' THROWBACK pics

    Janhvi Kapoor is currently living her dream. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The gorgeous beauty was praised for her performance in the same. Janhvi was also seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories. Yet again, she owned the screen. Janhvi has a lot of movies in her kitty. Up next, she will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also signed a film opposite Rajkummar Rao which is titled RoohiAfza. Apart from it, she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Laksshya in Dostana's sequel. Also, she will be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht. On the professional side, Janhvi is currently doing well. On the personal side, Janhvi's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. From her stunning selfies, family moments, and vacay pictures, Janhvi's Instagram posts are full of fun, style and love. As we look forward to her upcoming movies, check out her throwback pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Just like her cousin Sonam K Ahuja who is considered to be a fashion icon, Janhvi Kapoor has an amazing sense of style. Her style is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    We are in love with this sun-kissed snap of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Princess

    Princess

    The Dhadak actress looks nothing less than a princess in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Winter feels

    Winter feels

    The pic will make you long for a vacay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Fun times

    Fun times

    Janhvi captioned this snap as, "Mia Wallace x Violet x Kanye x Cereal Killer."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    One with her favourite person

    One with her favourite person

    This photo is funny.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    One with BFF

    One with BFF

    Here's a rare pic of the actress with her BFF!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

