Janhvi Kapoor: These THROWBACK photos of the actress are unmissable; Check it out

The Dhadak actress' THROWBACK pics

Janhvi Kapoor is currently living her dream. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The gorgeous beauty was praised for her performance in the same. Janhvi was also seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories. Yet again, she owned the screen. Janhvi has a lot of movies in her kitty. Up next, she will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also signed a film opposite Rajkummar Rao which is titled RoohiAfza. Apart from it, she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Laksshya in Dostana's sequel. Also, she will be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht. On the professional side, Janhvi is currently doing well. On the personal side, Janhvi's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. From her stunning selfies, family moments, and vacay pictures, Janhvi's Instagram posts are full of fun, style and love. As we look forward to her upcoming movies, check out her throwback pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram