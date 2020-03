1 / 7

Janhvi Kapoor's CANDID photos

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Punit Malhotra's Dhadak and won hearts instantly with her incredible performance. Post Dhadak, she was seen in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix show Ghost. Yet again, she wowed everyone with her performance. Janhvi has her kitty full of films. She will be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic and has also signed a film opposite Rajkummar Rao titled Roohi Afzana. Other than that, she also has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in which she will be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. The actress has also signed Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht. Fans of the actress are excited about her films. Well, apart from her stint in films, Janhvi has managed to win hearts with her simplicity and down-to-earth personality. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media keeps sharing the most relatable posts. As she continues to make us fall in love with her, check out some of her candid snaps.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani