1 / 8

The Dhadak actress' goofy snaps

Janhvi Kapoor is currently grabbing headlines due to her upcoming projects. For the uninitiated, post her debut film Dhadak's success, Janhvi has interesting projects in her kitty. She will be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in Dostana's sequel. She has also signed a film opposite Rajkummar Rao titled RoohiAfza. The Dhadak actress recently wrapped up shooting for her next based on Gunjan Saxena. Other than that, she is also a part of Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories and Karan Johar's Takht. On the personal side, she recently attended step-sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday bash. Janhvi Kapoor is a fun-loving person and likes clicking goofy pictures with her squad. As we look forward to her upcoming projects, check out these goofy pics.

Photo Credit : Instagram