/
/
/
PHOTOS: 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor made headlines due to her gym looks
PHOTOS: 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor made headlines due to her gym looks
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her gym looks. While we love how Janhvi confidently wears whatever she feels most comfortable in, here are 5 instances when she was trolled for her gym look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4923 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 10, 2020 05:19 pm
1 / 6
Janhvi Kapoor's gym looks that created buzz
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Janhvi made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak and was later seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Ghost Stories. The actress' kitty is full of films. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in RoohiAfza, Gunjan Saxena's biopic, Karan Johar's Takht and Dostana sequel. Apart from her films, Janhvi often creates buzz due to her bold outfit choices. She is often in the news due to her gym looks. The Dhadak actress also often gets trolled for her gym look. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi confessed that she feels weird that her gym looks are more popular. Janhvi further mentioned that she has starred in just one movie, people do not have much to talk about her work. But she hopes that when her movie releases, people will shift their focus from their gym look to her work. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Katrina mentioned that she is concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears. "I just worry about her sometimes," she added. While we love how Janhvi confidently wears whatever she feels most comfortable in, here are 5 instances when she was trolled for her gym look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
Nailed the gym look
While some fans loved Janhvi's gym look, some brutally trolled her for it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
Gym style on point
While we think Janhvi's gym style is on point, there are many who didn't like it. The Dhadak actress had once mentioned that earlier trolls used to bother her, but now she's working on it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
Trolled for her pink oversized tee
The actress was once trolled for wearing a pink oversized tee with tight gym shorts.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Janhvi's maxi dress
Janhvi was once brutally trolled for wearing maxi dresses to the gym.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
6 / 6
Fitness freak
Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. She takes time out of her hectic schedule to hit the gym. The stunning actress was once trolled for this gym look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment