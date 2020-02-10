PHOTOS: 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor made headlines due to her gym looks

1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor's gym looks that created buzz

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Janhvi made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak and was later seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Ghost Stories. The actress' kitty is full of films. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in RoohiAfza, Gunjan Saxena's biopic, Karan Johar's Takht and Dostana sequel. Apart from her films, Janhvi often creates buzz due to her bold outfit choices. She is often in the news due to her gym looks. The Dhadak actress also often gets trolled for her gym look. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi confessed that she feels weird that her gym looks are more popular. Janhvi further mentioned that she has starred in just one movie, people do not have much to talk about her work. But she hopes that when her movie releases, people will shift their focus from their gym look to her work. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Katrina mentioned that she is concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears. "I just worry about her sometimes," she added. While we love how Janhvi confidently wears whatever she feels most comfortable in, here are 5 instances when she was trolled for her gym look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani