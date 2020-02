1 / 6

PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor adds a pop of neon green to her athleisure as she steps out for a work out session

Once again Janhvi Kapoor makes our Sunday afternoon brighter as she steps out in vivid gym wear and gets papped on her way to the gym. The Dhadhak Girl makes our heart beat faster every time she gets spotted in the town. Janhvi has a perfect outfit for every outing and the actress manages to stun every time we see her. Janhvi's gym looks are the ones that grasp the most amount of attention. While the actress makes heads turn in all her outfits, particularly her gym looks have become a thing! Neons, pastels, monochromes and black and whites, Janvhi's extensive gym wear collection has become a style statement. Recently, the actress clubbed a neon green top with black shorts as she headed to sweat it out at the gym and her stylish athleisure is all we need to ace our next gym look! The young actress looked plush and pretty as she sported a zero makeup face with her hair tied up in a high bun. She carried a cute sling bag with brown fur and sported blue Kolkapuri flip flops with her peppy outfit. Not to miss her chrome nail paint! Let's decode Janhvi Kapoor's gym look for today:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani