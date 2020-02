1 / 6

Child actors THEN AND NOW

We all have had some amazing memories of TV shows from our childhood. This generation grew up watching shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Son pari, Shararat and so much more. Some of these shows were precisely the best part about our childhood that made it so much more entertaining. The child actors from these shows have grown up into really good looking and charming adults and we are speechless. Check out some of the most popular child actors from some of the best TV shows that will give you a rush of nostalgia and leave a smile on your face.

Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram