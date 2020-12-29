Advertisement
Lovestruck in the City star Ji Chang Wook's handsome selcas will make you skip a heartbeat

Ji Chang-wook is currently winning hearts as Park Jae-won in Lovestruck in the City. As he continues to make hearts flutter, check out his selcas.
13295 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Ji Chang Wook's selcas

    If there's one K-drama that is currently creating a huge buzz, then it's Lovestruck in the City. The two episodes have been aired and fans are in love with everything about the drama. The drama stars Ji Chang-wook opposite Kim Ji-won. Fans are not only talking about their acting, but also their chemistry. Fans can't wait for the upcoming episodes and we absolutely get it! Talking about Ji Chang-wook, he is one of the most popular actors and singers. The actor rose to fame for playing the role of Dong-hae in Smile Again. He later went on to star in many dramas and delivered a spectacular performance in each. For the uninitiated, Ji Chang-wook starred in TV series such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, Suspicious Partner, Melting Me Softly, and Backstreet Rookie. Ji Chang-wook enjoys a great popularity and the number of his Instagram followers are enough proof of the same. He is also active on social media and likes to stay connected to his fans. On that note, we have compiled a few pictures of the actor from his Instagram that will definitely make your heart flutter.

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Handsome, isn't he?

    This selca of the actor will make you fall for him for sure.

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Cuteness personified

    This picture is a perfect proof that he looks good in glasses.

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Selca on point

    He looks effortlessly handsome in this selca.

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Could he be any cuter?

    What do you have to say about this selca?

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Dapper look

    He looks so good in white, agree?

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Can't take our eyes off him

    We are pretty sure this selca will make your heart race.

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    His smile!

    If you haven't fallen in love with him yet, this selca of the actor will definitely make you fall for him.

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Looks so smart

    What do you have to say about this one?

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    King of selcas

    Ji Chang-wook knows he looks good.

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Selfie goals

    His sun-kissed picture will make you go weak in the knees.

    Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram

