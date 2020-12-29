Lovestruck in the City star Ji Chang Wook's handsome selcas will make you skip a heartbeat

1 / 11

Ji Chang Wook's selcas

If there's one K-drama that is currently creating a huge buzz, then it's Lovestruck in the City. The two episodes have been aired and fans are in love with everything about the drama. The drama stars Ji Chang-wook opposite Kim Ji-won. Fans are not only talking about their acting, but also their chemistry. Fans can't wait for the upcoming episodes and we absolutely get it! Talking about Ji Chang-wook, he is one of the most popular actors and singers. The actor rose to fame for playing the role of Dong-hae in Smile Again. He later went on to star in many dramas and delivered a spectacular performance in each. For the uninitiated, Ji Chang-wook starred in TV series such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, Suspicious Partner, Melting Me Softly, and Backstreet Rookie. Ji Chang-wook enjoys a great popularity and the number of his Instagram followers are enough proof of the same. He is also active on social media and likes to stay connected to his fans. On that note, we have compiled a few pictures of the actor from his Instagram that will definitely make your heart flutter.

Photo Credit : Ji Chang Wook Instagram