6 gorgeous looks of Ji Chang Wook over the years

Ji Chang Wook is a versatile actor under Glorious Entertainment. He rose to fame playing the leading role of Dong Hae in the daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011) and has since had roles in Warrior Baek Dong Soo (2011) and Empress Ki (2013–2014). Chang Wook has headlined the popular television series Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), and Suspicious Partner (2017), as well as the crime-action film Fabricated City (2017). Ji began his career in musical theatre. He made his on-screen debut in the 2006 film "Days..." and had a minor role in the 2008 television drama “You Stole My Heart.” He only officially debuted in the 2008 film Sleeping Beauty. In 2017, Ji Chang Wook lent his voice to the character "Tachibana Taki", with Kim So Hyun voicing the character "Miyamizu Mitsuha" for the Korean version of the internationally acclaimed Japanese animation movie "Your Name (2016)." Even during his mandatory military service from August 2017 to August 2019, he achieved a major feat. After being assigned to the Army's 5th Artillery Brigade at Cheorwon, Gangwon Province for the rest of his military service, Ji was appointed as a Platoon Leader. He was later promoted twice and ranked as a Sergeant. He surely achieves a lot in every thing he pursues!

Photo Credit : News1