1 / 6

Press Conference

On May 3, the cast and director of upcoming Netflix drama ‘The Sound of Magic’ took part in a press conference before the release of the show on May 6. In attendance were actors Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop and director Kim Seong Yoon. Ji Chang Wook is set to take up the role of Lee Eul, a magician living in an abandoned amusement park. Nam Da Reum will be acting as his younger self. Choi Sung Eun will take up the role of Yoon Ah Yi, a girl who wants to grow up and solve her financial problems. Hwang In Yeop will act as a high schooler Na Il Deung, a talented but shy boy. Being called a musical fantasy, the show is set to premiere amidst high expectations. As an adaptation of the famous webtoon ‘Annarasumanara’, which is also the show’s Korean title, by Ha Il Kwon. Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit : Netflix