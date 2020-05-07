Jibraan Khan aka Krish from K3G is one handsome hunk and his shirtless photos will leave you gaping at him

1 / 6

Jibraan Khan's shirtless photos are worth checking out

From his dialogue "take a chill pill mom", "saare jahan se accha Hindustan humara", to him singing the national anthem at his annual day, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Jibraan Khan aka Krish from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham won over the hearts of the audience with his extremely adorable and lovable antics. Apart from K3G, the actor has worked in two other films Rishtey and Kyunkii Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta. Jibraan has now grown up into one hell of a charmer. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star has become extremely handsome and is prepping for his next big Bollywood break! Since then, the star has been on a break. However, did you know the star has assisted on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra? Speaking about acting, the actor opened up about his big-screen debut in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said, "I assisted on Brashmastra for almost two years and that is done now. As an actor, the real struggle has just begun to find a good film. What is being offered is not the best, I can say that. I am searching, I am testing, I am auditioning, I am trying to network. The plan is to work as a mainstream actor. It has been my passion since childhood. This industry is where I belong." Jibraan's social media feed is a true delight for all his admirers and K3G fans as it is filled with his most attractive snaps ever. From selfies, workout sessions, vacay pics, childhood memories and much more. His shirtless pictures can truly make your day. Have a look!

Photo Credit : Instagram