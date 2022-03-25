Jim Parsons Birthday: 6 must-watch performances by The Big Bang Theory actor

Jim Parsons turns 48! The actor and producer has been famously known for his iconic role in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Sheldon Cooper. Parsons has not only been a worldwide fan favourite but also has accumulated critical acclaim for his portrayal of Sheldon on the show from 2007 to 2019. Bagging four Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category adding to which Parsons has also earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. Besides killing it on TV, Parsons has also made it to the big screen as he starred in major productions as lead and supporting characters. In 2018, Forbes branded him as the world's highest-paid television actor mounting on his successful CBS sitcom. Scroll down further to swipe through some of his best performances on TV and in films that are unmissable.
A tale of post World War II Hollywood where actors can put anything on the line to make it big and be a part of the room. Jim Parsons in the series plays the role of Henry Wilson a Hollywood talent agent. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series tackles the problems of racism and homophobia in what was called the golden age of Cinema.
Directed by Joe Mantello, this drama film casts Parsons in the role of Michael. Based on the 1968 play of the same name by Mart Crowley, the film is set in 1968 New York where a birthday party gets spiced up by the arrival of a surprise guest and a drunken game leaves seven gay friends introspective about unspoken feelings and buried truths.
Alex Wheeler (Claire Danes) and her husband Greg (Jim Parsons) are looking for a suitable primary school for their 4-year-old son Jake. While Jake's adviser points out his gender-expansive nature to his mother, Alex is worried that the adults in Jake's life are labelling him too soon. On the other hand, Greg wonders if Jake's interest in skirts and princesses is not just a phase.
Ryan Murphy's television drama film revolves around the 1980s onset of the AID-HIV crisis in New York which led to the rise of homosexual activists. With a helping hand from the medical professionals, these activists try to raise awareness about these issues. Starring Jim Parsons as Tommy Boatwright beside Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer, Taylor Kitsch, Alfred Molina, Joe Mantello, Jonathan Groff, and Julia Roberts.
Directed by Joe Berlinger, this movie captures the life of the heinous serial killer, Ted Bundy essayed by Zack Effron. Based on Elizabeth Kendall's The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy in which she records her six-year relationship with Ted Bundy. Parsons portrays the character of Larry Simpson, the prosecuting attorney in the film.
A masterpiece that never goes unnamed while listing Parsons' best works, this CBS sitcom revolves around the lives of four socially awkward friends which spins upside down when they meet the beautiful and free-spirited Penny. Parson portrays the character of Sheldon Cooper in the series which has been lauded extensively by critics and fans alike.
