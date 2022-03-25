Jim Parsons Birthday: 6 must-watch performances by The Big Bang Theory actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons turns 48! The actor and producer has been famously known for his iconic role in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Sheldon Cooper. Parsons has not only been a worldwide fan favourite but also has accumulated critical acclaim for his portrayal of Sheldon on the show from 2007 to 2019. Bagging four Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category adding to which Parsons has also earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. Besides killing it on TV, Parsons has also made it to the big screen as he starred in major productions as lead and supporting characters. In 2018, Forbes branded him as the world's highest-paid television actor mounting on his successful CBS sitcom. Scroll down further to swipe through some of his best performances on TV and in films that are unmissable.

Photo Credit : Getty Images