10 Photos of BTS' Jimin aka Chim Chim will instantly beat every ARMY member's Monday blues

A look at Jimin's selcas

BTS knows how to make ARMYs happy and there's no denying it! In case you're still unaware, BTS is all set to drop a new single in August. The new song will be entirely in English. Yes, you read it right! As revealed by the Bangtan Boys during yesterday's VLive session, the upcoming single will be similar to their earlier songs like Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. 'We tried recording a guide and decided that the English lyrics give a better vibe. It's new and refreshing. So, we said we'll stick to making this an English track,' revealed V. 'It's going to be a fun and energetic one. We hope it helps ARMY to feel charged and refreshed! We hope ARMY likes it,' added Jungkook. Post the surprise announcement, BTS members took to Twitter and shared a group selfie. That's not all! Jimin also shared his solo selfies and made ARMY even happier. Jimin has been creating a lot of buzz lately. Just a few days ago, in the new episode of Run BTS, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, and RM tried voice acting. They dubbed a few scenes from Toy Story, The Lion King, and Zootopia. Jimin voiced for Judy Hopps while Jin dubbed for Nick, Jungkook lent his voice for Flash and J-Hope dubbed for Priscilla. All the members did extremely well. Zootopia co-director and co-screenwriter Jared Bush was impressed by Jimin's act. As Chim Chim continues to impress everyone, let's take a look at his selfies that will make you fall in love with him all over again.

